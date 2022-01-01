On December 28, on the occasion of April Fools’ Day, the joke circulated on the Internet that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 it had been confirmed by Sony. Although it was a fake news to take advantage of the excitement generated by Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, that same day a serious article was published in Forbes where it is said that it is true, that we will have The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and some very exciting details were unveiled.

As many of you know, after The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace – 52% would come a Sinister Six movie, but it was canceled along with the plans for the third installment, and after that, Sony made an agreement with Marvel Studios. to use Spider-Man in his cinematic universe. The result was that we saw Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

According to journalist Mark Hughes, thanks to the overwhelming box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s very probable that Andrew Garfield return as Spider-Man in a movie, and have Sony produce the Sinister Six film, as Spider-Man: No Way Home is proof that fans still love Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) and that a movie with several villains can work.

Most of Hughes’s article is speculation, but we must remember that he was also one of the first to announce that the Justice League cut – 41% of Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65% , The Man of Steel – 55%) did exist, and it was finally revealed to be true when the 2020 premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was announced – 82% on HBO Max.

Hughes says that for The Sinister Six they could take advantage of the multiverse and reunite Venom and Morbius, characters who have their own films. We could even have another encounter from the Amazing Spider-Man / Spider-Man universe, with Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) back. Hughes’s article, published in Forbes, delves into those ideas, but the main thing is that it confirms that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 it’s a possibility, and fans will be happy if it comes true. On December 25, the hashtag # MakeTASM3 (Make The Amazing Spider-Man 3) was trending, if Sony does not take advantage of this opportunity, it will be making a big mistake.

A rumor says that we will also have a fourth installment of Spider-Man, although according to Giant Freaking Robot it would be in animated format, in the style of Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%. In part it would be interesting if this rumor were true, but also a bit disappointing, since after seeing Tobey in live-action again, fans would really enjoy seeing him star in a film again.

Besides having back to Andrew Garfield already Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought in the villains from previous installments; the three main villains of the Spider-Man trilogy and two of the villains of the The Amazing Spider-Man duology: Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%), Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%), the Sand-Man by Thomas Haden Church (Between Cups – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%), Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Jamie Foxx’s Electro (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%). The film is currently in theaters, and is expected to stream in the future, but not to Disney Plus. According to rumors, it could reach HBO Max.

