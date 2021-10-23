The Cuban navy took action again in yesterday’s day of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico, where the highlights were in charge of Maikel Serrano from Pinar del Río with Mayos de Navojoa and Yoelkis Guibert from Santiago with Tomateros.

Cuban performances:

-The Granmense Roel Santos He served as leadoff hitter and center fielder for the Mayos de Navojoa in the victory by a wide margin (11-1) over the leading Charros de Jalisco. Santos hit a hit in five shifts, this was in the second inning thanks to a touch by the pitcher’s zone that allowed him to score Samar Leyva, thus leaving his batting average at .277 and his line at (309OBP / 338SLU / 647OPS).

-One of the great sanctions of the tournament so far for his great offensive form is the designated and fifth club of the Mayos Maikel serrano. The native of Pinar del Río increased his average to .357 thanks to his two undisputed (one of them double) in five shifts during the day yesterday. Serrano also scored a couple of runs and drove in one to leave his line (419OBP / 571SLU / 990PS).

-The talented from Santiago Yoelkis Guibert he was placed as leadoff hitter and center fielder for the Tomateros de Culiacán in their 7-6 victory over the Algodoneros de Guasave. Guibert had a pair of hits five times to the batter’s box, in addition to striking out to raise his average to .229. After the game his offensive line is (308OBP / 229SLU / 537OPS).

-For the Algodoneros in this same meeting, the Matanzas player saw action Yadir dreke as third bat and right fielder. Dreke ended his performance in the game after five times at bat where he singled, scored a run, struck out and traded a walk to stop his average at .333. His offensive line is at (443OBP / 392SLU / 835PS).

-The Cañeros de los Mochis suffered their eleventh defeat of the season with a score of 2-0 against the Sultans of Monterrey. In this match he had participation for the Mochis as third bat and third baseman. Josuan Hernandez which led to his numbers one of the three singles connected by his team. Josuan now has a .264 average and his line is (304OBP / 415SLU / 719PS)

-The santiaguero Ronnier Mustelier He was third baseman and fifth batter in the defeat of the Águilas de Mexicali with a narrow 2-1 score against the Yaquis de Obregón. Mustelier hit a blank in four at-bats with a strikeout and dropped his offensive average to .235, his batting line is (366OBP / 265SLU / 631PS).

▶ ️ @ josuanhern5516 (Cañeros)

📊 4VB, 1H AVE: .264 ▶ ️ Ronnier Mustelier (Eagles)

📊 4VB, 0H, SO AVE: .235

#LMP – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) October 23, 2021

In this way, in a general sense, the Cubans averaged .250 on the day thanks to seven hits in 28 times at bat with a double, two RBIs, three runs scored, three strikeouts and a walk.