Build your smart home for very little money with these products that you can use from your mobile or with digital assistants.

The smart home is no longer something of the future, it is a true reality that everyone could live with. And the reality is that setting up your own digital and smart home is not expensive at all, you just have to take a good look at what products to choose.

If you don’t want to spend hours searching between pages and looking at compatibility, we offer you a list of smart products, which you can use both with virtual assistants and with your mobile and they are also very cheap.

Best of all, you won’t have to immediately choose one of the two competent virtual assistants out there right now, Alexa or Google, because all of these products are compatible with both.

Assembling a Smart Home is not expensive at all and these products are proof of this.

The Assistant: Amazon Echo 4th Gen.

The smallest and especially cheapest smart speaker from Amazon. It integrates Alexa with all the functions of its older brothers but in a much more compact and versatile size.

Right now one of the best virtual assistants out there is Alexa and this is found in the Echo speakers. That’s why that 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot It is one of the best initial investments you should make in your Smart Home.

It is on sale for 29.99 euros, its historical minimum price. It is true that the third generation is for sale cheaper, for 18.99 euros, but the difference is very little and greatly improves the sound quality, microphones and also acts as a hub for connected products.

The alternative: Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini in MediaMarktGoogle Nest Mini in PcComponentes

The best, and really only alternative to Alexa, is this Google Nest Mini second generation. This small speaker is on sale for only 18 euros at MediaMarkt and for 17.90 euros at PcComponentes.

If you have already used the Google assistant on your mobile or prefer to keep everything under the Google ecosystem, this is the best option. If you could not decide, then we advise you to review the Amazon options well.

Cheap smart plug: Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug

Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug in MediaMarkt

One of the first products that you must have in your house to turn it into a Smart Home is a smart plug. They are simple products to use and configure and allow you to control the ignition of any electrical appliance in your home from your mobile.

East Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug It is a really cheap option and it is compatible with Alexa and Google. In MediaMarkt it costs 8.99 euros each unit, so it is surely a good idea to get several.

The best cheap alternative is this TP-Link Tapo P100, one of Amazon’s best sellers in smart plugs and that costs 9.89 euros.

Smart bulb: TP-Link Tapo L510E

TP-Link Tapo L510E in MediaMarkt

One of the cheapest light bulbs of the moment and with smart functions is TP-Link Tapo L510E. Fully compatible with Alexa and Google assistants. It is also very cheap, only 8.99 euros in MediaMarkt.

It is a warm white bulb, which you can adjust the brightness from your application or create combinations to illuminate a room at the same time or also automatic schedules.

A cheap alternative is this Garza WiFi LED bulb, now on sale for 6.99 euros on Amazon.

Colored smart bulb: TP-Link Tapo L530E

Kit of 2 bulbs TP-Link Tapo L530E in Amazon

If, on the other hand, you prefer to illuminate your home in a more original way, then you have the option of choosing RGB smart bulbs, like this pack of two bulbs. TP-Link Tapo L530E. A perfect pack to start with and that now costs 19.90 euros on Amazon.

They can be controlled with your application or with voice commands with Alexa or Google. They have the same functions as the previous ones, but they can also reproduce millions of colors or different shades of white.

Surveillance camera: eufy Security 2K

eufy Security 2K on Amazon

A small security camera goes perfectly in a Smart Home. This eufy Security 2K It is an inexpensive option with good image quality, which also includes night vision. It will work with both Alexa, Google and Apple’s HomeKit.

It costs 27.99 euros at Amazon, a good price for a camera that not only monitors your home when you are not there, it is also capable of recognizing familiar faces, animals and can record video directly on a microSD card.

Video intercom: eufy Security

Eufy Security video intercom on Amazon

It is not one of the cheapest products of the Smart Home, but if you want to take a leap further and advance in the automation of your home, one of the most practical products you can have is that of a connected video intercom.

The eufy Security doorbell and video intercom is one of the most interesting standalone options. It has a sensor with 2K resolution, it is battery operated so it does not require wiring installation, it can be installed outdoors and will notify both your application and the smart speaker you have when they call.

If you are not at home you can connect live and talk to whoever is calling.

Its price is 149.99 euros. The best alternative is a Google Nest Hello, but it will only work if you opt for Google Home. It costs 189 euros in MediaMarkt or 188.97 euros in PcComponentes.

The next steps in your Smart Home would be to choose products such as a heating control with a smart thermostat or to control the air conditioning with infrared emitters like this Broadlink RM4 Mini.

The world of the Smart Home is simpler than it seems and we assure you that when you enter it is a bottomless pit that you will not be able to get out of.

