01/13/2022 at 10:37 CET

Miguel Centeno

SETAP365 is the new Andorran holding that arises from the integration between historical and consolidated ski resorts of Soldeu El Tarter and Arinsal Pal. The number 365 reveals the desire to keep the activity of the two stations open with the winter and summer offer every day of the year.

The new SETAP365 company has been officially established this week thanks to the partner agreement between the municipalities of Canillo and La Massana and Crèdit Andorrà with a distribution of 40.24% of the shares for the first, 19.96% for the second and 39.80% for the bank.

The alliance is a strong commitment to a unified snow business model and off-season activities. A bet with a clear vision of the country that will allow Soldeu El Tarter and Arinsal Pal to be more competitive in international markets.

The two resorts have a notorious track record in organizing events for the Alpine Skiing World Cup, in the case of Soldeu El Tarter, and in holding the World Cup and MTB World Championships as well as different mountain biking events. the World Cup of ski mountaineering, in Arinsal Pal.

One of the first missions of SETAP365 will be work to consolidate a skiable product from all over Andorra, where a user could ski with a single pass in the more than 303 skiable km that the country has.

In the coming weeks the first Board of Directors will be convened, in which The functional organization chart of the company will be approved and work will begin on the lines of the integration plan. David hidalgo, current CEO of Grandvalira Soldeu El Tarter and CEO of the bid for the Andorra 2027 World Championships, will be the chief executive officer of the new company SETAP365.