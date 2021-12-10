The United States Senate this Wednesday approved a resolution to repeal the vaccination mandate of the president, Joe biden, which forces private companies with more than 100 workers to vaccinate all its employees against covid-19.

The vote ended with 52 votes in favor and 48 against, after two Democratic congressmen voted together with the Republican bloc to annul one of the key measures of this administration in the fight against the pandemic.

Senate Republicans argued that while they viewed vaccines as important, they believed Biden’s order was “unconstitutional”.

According to the presidential initiative, no later than January 4, 2022, all companies with more than 100 workers must apply a complete vaccination schedule to its employees, and those who do not want to receive it, will be subjected to weekly tests to verify that they do not have coronavirus.

In the same way, it establishes that they must use masks at your workplace for the duration of your workday.

The rejection in the Senate was led by the congressman Mike braun Indiana, who told reporters that threatening American jobs if they refuse in both cases “is the heavy hand of the government.”

However, it is likely that this remedy will not achieve the approval of the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, which means that the president’s term will remain in place, but for the moment it will remain suspended in court.

The move has sparked fear among companies and unvaccinated workers, who are concerned about losing their jobs should this mandate take effect.

The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA by its initials in English) announced in previous days that it would work with companies to enforce this order, but that it would impose fines of up to more than $ 13,000 for each violation.

In the midst of the increase in infections due to the variant Omicron, the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced the implementation of a vaccination mandate that will take effect on December 27. From now on, all private employers in the city will have to require their workers to be vaccinated with covid-19.

