The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has finally granted the Balearic Sete Benavides the bronze medal in the C1 200 test at the London Olympics, nine years after having been fourth in that test.

The disqualification for doping of the Lithuanian Jevgenij shuklin (He was second), confirmed on June 12 by the IOC after dismissing the appeal presented by the Baltic paddler, has caused a change in the medal table of the event, played on the Eton Dorney race channel on August 11, 2012.

“The decision was made during today’s meeting of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee after the disqualifications of several athletes. The results of their events were adjusted accordingly by the International Federations involved,” the IOC announced in a statement, as reported. the Spanish Federation of Canoeing.

The International Federation (ICF) has certified the bronze of Benavides after Shuklin returned the medal and diploma. These changes also grant silver to the Russian Ivan Sthyl and do not affect the gold that the Ukrainian took Yuriy cheban.

In this way, Spain adds twenty medals in London 2012, four of them in canoeing. David Cal was silver in C1 1000, Saul Craviotto he was also runner-up in K1 200 and Maialen Chourraut took the Bronze in K1 slalom.

🛶 #OFFICIAL 🔈🔈 | 📑 Our @seteebenavides is already BRONZE 🥉 in @ Londres2012 🇬🇧‼ ️‼ ️ 1️⃣ª Olympic medal for the Balearic paddler 👏 3️⃣ Games @OlympicCh_es continued to be the 🛶 sport 🇪🇸 with the most🎖️💪 ➕ ✍🏻 👉 https://t.co/eIlrUhvXQG#PiragüismoEspaña #SomosPalistas #JJOO pic.twitter.com/Llh4Dq4Art – Canoeing Spain (@RFEPiraguismo) November 12, 2021

In turn, canoeing, thanks to this bronze, has become the sport with the most medals of the Spanish Olympic team in the last three Games (sailing, with 21, is the most awarded sport).

In Rio 2016 he achieved the golds of Chourraut (K1 slalom), Marcus Cooper-Walz (K1 10,000 sprint) and Saúl Craviotto-Cristian Toror (K2 200 sprint), and the tan of one’s own Craviotto on the K1 200; and in Tokyo 2020 he added the silvers of Chourraut (K-1 slalom), Teresa Portela (K-1 200 sprint) and the K-4 500 formed by Craviotto-Cooper-Carlos Arevalo-Rodrigo Germade.

According to the Spanish Federation, the disqualification of Shuklin and the consequent sanction will also mean that a Benavides He is assigned the bronzes in C1 200 of the 2014 World Cup and the 2013 European Championship.