11/05/2021 at 05:18 CET

The escort Seth Curry scored 23 points, guard Tyrese Maxey turned 20 and SPhiladelphia ixers beat away 98-109 to the homeless Detroit Pistons.

The Cameroonian pivot Joel Embiid achieved 19 points and nine rebounds for the Sixers, and guard Shake Milton also scored another 16 points.

The Sixers, who played for the second night in a row, used only eight players.

The turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz (doll) was left out, while former Pistons goalkeeper Tobias Harris remained out of the game due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Power forward Jeremi Grant scored 27 with the Pistons, but only five in the second half. Rookie point guard-guard Cade Cunningham achieved a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, which also did not prevent the loss, the third in a row and the one since the season began (1-7).

Detroit got 22 points from Grant en route to a 66-63 halftime lead. Curry was 18.

Cunningham beat the shot clock from the center court logo with 7:20 remaining in the third, his first touchdown after missing his first 18 career 3-point attempts.

Maxey had nine points in the third quarter as the Sixers took an 82-86 lead.

The Pistons had 27.3% (6 of 22) on field goals in the same period. Philadelphia led 82-97 with 8:13 to playBut Cunningham made four free throws and the Pistons cut the deficit to 89-97.

Embiid finished the race with a short jump, and the Sixers converted two turnovers on easy baskets to put the partial 89-103 and 5:46 minutes to play.

The pivot Andre Drummond, who played his first 591 NBA games with the Pistons, was booed every time he touched the ball. Embiid’s three rebounds in the first half gave him 3,000 in his NBA career.