Rakuten TV has released a new documentary about Severiano Ballesteros, unforgettable Spanish player and one of the main figures and personalities in the history of golf. The former world No. 1 was one of the golfers with the most magic in his hands and head, especially remembered for those impossible shots that made him a world idol.

‘Seve, artist, fighter, legend’ narrates the life of Ballesteros, still today the player with the most titles in the history of the European circuit (50) and the greatest significance in the revitalization of the Ryder cup, the biennial tournament between USA and Europe whose extraordinary current flight cannot be understood without Seve’s input throughout his career.

Ballesteros won the Ryder Cup five times, four as a player (1985, 1987, 1989, 1995) and once as a captain, in the unforgettable edition played in Valderrama. His five Grand slams, three British (1979, 1984, 1988) and two Augusta Masters (1980, 1983), were the main rubric to his prodigious talent as a golfer.

The documentary “explores the life of Ballesteros from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the greatest sports icons of all time, since he learned to play on the beaches of Cantabria until he became one of the most decorated and famous golfers of the history of sport “, according to Rakuten TV in its statement.

Seve passed away in 2011 at age 54 from a brain tumor that blew up his final years both on and off the field. Ten years after his tragic and mournful death, the documentary focuses on Seve’s sporting and personal life with direct testimony from family, friends and other golf legends such as Txema Olazábal, Colin Montgomerie, Gary Player, Bernard Langer or Nick Faldo.

Another of the great assets of the documentary are some extraordinary personal recordings of Seve before his death in which he speaks openly, openly, about various moments in his life and career.

Photographs of the most iconic image of Seve Ballesteros

British

The 90-minute documentary, produced by ZigZag Productions in collaboration with The R&A and Egoli Media, is a very interesting memory and an insight into one of the greatest figures in the history of sport, both in Spain and in the world.