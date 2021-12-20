

Investigators reported that there were no signs of violence or forced entry into the home of the deceased.

Police in Moorhead, Minnesota, are investigating the deaths of seven family members over the weekend, including three children.

So far the authorities have offered few details about the preliminary investigation, but revealed that of the seven family members there are four adults and three children with no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence.

For its part, Moorhead Police Department Captain Deric Swenson reported that the investigation into the deaths continues, and that they were first reported to the police on Saturday at 7:41 pm

All the victims were transported to the Rampsey County, Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office, where the autopsies were carried out, the results of which are not yet available at this time.

“This is an absolutely horrifying tragedy, made all the more poignant as it’s close to the holidays.“Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement in a statement sent to the Star Tribune.

“My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend,” added the mayor.

Meanwhile, the Moorhead School District issued a statement Sunday announcing that the three deceased children were attending SG Reinertsen Elementary School and Moorhead High School, while noting that the district is assembling a crisis team to provide grief counselors. before winter break begins, the Duluth News Tribune said.

“It is with great sadness that the district informs you that we were recently notified of the deaths of three MAPS students on Saturday night.. The students attended SG Reinersten Elementary and Moorhead High School. This is a difficult time for our Moorhead Area Public Schools family, ”said spokeswoman Brenda Richman.

