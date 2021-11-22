ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Monday, 22 November 2021 – 02:13

25% justify fraud because the tax burden is too high

Mara Jess Montero, Minister of Finance Javier Barbancho WORLD

Despite the fact that covid-19 has promoted card payments to the detriment of cash – which in the worst moments of the pandemic implied a dangerous physical contact for health – a 70% of the Spanish believes that this has not been enough to prevent a increased fraud.

According to the study ‘Opinions and fiscal attitudes of Spaniards in 2020’ prepared by the Institute of Fiscal Studies, attached to the Ministry of Finance, seven out of ten Spaniards believe that fraud activity has increased due to the pandemic: 40% consider that it has increased somewhat, while 30% believe that it has grown a lot.

This supposes a Change of trend over the past few years. Between 2008 and 2017, the Treasury observed that more and more people thought that tax fraud was increasing, but since 2017 there has been a decrease and the number of Spaniards who think there is less and less fraud has been increasing. In 2020, however, it returns to figures similar to 2008.

“Most of the citizens consider that tax fraud has been a constant in the last decade, as highlighted not only by the historical series, but also by the data obtained in this Barometer “, explains the Institute.

According to the study, all groups believe that the black economy is growing and they are convinced that “there are certain groups that habitually and systematically defraud the Public Treasury” such as “the businessmen, liberal professionals and workers autonomous“.

It is curious that it is the entrepreneurs themselves surveyed by the Institute who consider that they themselves are the ones who defraud the most, something that the organization describes as “autocratic“.

“Those groups to whom a more dishonest fiscal behavior is attributed show a certain degree of self-criticism. As has already been seen, 55% of those surveyed attribute dishonest tax behavior to the business community, leaving the rest of the mentions distributed among the other groups. Being more than half of the group of interviewed businessmen who think that it is their group that disappoints the most (self-critical awareness) “, they point out.

25% justify the existence of fraud

The dishonesty and civic conscience are the most common reasons for explaining tax fraud by respondents, but they also refer to excessive impunity fraudsters or the fact that the fiscal pressure in Spain “is excessive.” 16% believe that “if no tax was paid, we would all live better.”

In 2020, ideas such as that the fight against fraud is not effective and it is striking also that almost One in every four surveyed justifies in one way or another the existence of fraud.

“This justification tends to be based on a self-exculpatory argument: it is the circumstances that force to defraud to get ahead (for 22.8%), rather than in a structural argument: the normal thing is to evade taxes (for 6.2%) “, they detail.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies also confirms with this report that the majority of citizens think that the relationship Come in taxes paid and services and benefits received in Spain it is worse than the existing one in other EU countries.

The service that most justifies paying taxes is still the health (51%). At the same time, it is also the service that presents the greatest room for improvement, despite being in his opinion the best managed, with the greatest accessibility and the most appropriate to the taxes that are paid.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more