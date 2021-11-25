11/25/2021 at 10:33 AM CET

.

The National Police has practiced this Thursday several arrests of people allegedly involved in the murder, last July, of young Isaac in a tunnel in Madrid, an 18-year-old rapper nicknamed Little Kinki with Asperger’s syndrome who received four stabs by the back.

The investigation of Isaac’s crime has been developed by Group VI of Homicides of the Higher Headquarters of the National Police of Madrid.

The arrests have been carried out this Thursday in an operation although the actions so far are under summary secrecy, according to sources of the investigation have informed .. There are various arrests and searches in different houses of the capital.

The homicide occurred on the afternoon of July 14 when the rapper was chased by a group of at least three people, who hit him and killed him four stabs in the back in the tunnel of Calle Comercio, which connects the districts of Retiro with Arganzuela.

At the time of the attack, the young man was talking on the phone with a friend he had met in Menéndez Pelayo and to whom he related everything that happened. The testimony of this boy was key in the investigation to provide data that could find the attackers, who quickly fled the area on several scooters. His friend reported to the agents that Isaac had been harassed for some time by several members of a youth gang that moved around his house.

The young man lived with his mother near the place where he was murdered in the Méndez Álvaro area. His father passed away several years ago. Isaac had Asperger’s syndrome, something that did not prevent him from successfully developing one of his great passions, rap, which he combined with reggaeton. A few months ago he had signed a contract with a record company, sources from his environment told ..

The Madrid City Council took charge of his burial and the request made by the relatives, who wanted to incinerate his body, was accepted.