

Local authorities suggested that citizens stay home in the face of excessive snow on the tracks.

About 20 cars were involved in a road accident in northwestern Nevada, causing at least three people to have to be transported to the hospital with unknown conditions, reported Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Officials.

“Conditions are extreme in the Washoe Valley, with 50 mph winds and bleaching conditionsReported the fire department.

According to the Washore County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada, the crash occurred Sunday morning and drivers reported blackout conditions on the freeway, CNN reported.

For its part, the Office of the National Weather Service (NWS) in the city of Reno, He published that this Sunday is the kind of day to stay home if necessary due to the excess snow on the tracks.

“All winter morning in the whole region! Large travel delays are expected on all roads. The strong winds are creating areas of considerable snow and bleaching conditions ”, alerted the NWS of Reno.

Current situation across the region. If you have the luxury of staying home and not having to drive today, take advantage. Currently gusting to 52 mph and a wind chill of 6 degrees at the office. It’s very icy out with dangerous driving conditions. Stay safe! #NVwx #CAwx https://t.co/tTF37XVO5k – NWS Reno (@NWSReno) December 26, 2021

Mag Ragonese, a public information officer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, told CNN that your crews have been working 12-hour staggered shifts for the past week in order to cover the decline in snow and ice that has been present.

“Crews patrol area highways and closely monitor more than 50 roadside weather stations in northwestern Nevada to more efficiently identify the removal of brine, salt, sand and snow from Nevada roads,” Ragonese added.

Until now, no further details about the traffic accident involving the 20 cars have come to light, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information.

Low temperatures in some areas of the north and west of the United States have caused obstacles for people who want to move during the last days of the year. In Las Vegas, rains have reached two inches since Wednesday, topping the December average, and rainfall is expected to reappear early in the week with some snow in some regions.

