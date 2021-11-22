11/22/2021

On at 03:45 CET

.

Police confirmed tonight that several people died and more than twenty were injured in the attack perpetrated this afternoon in the town of Waukesha, in Wisconsin (USA), where a car ran into the participants in a parade and ran over many of them.

The police chief, Dan Phillips, confirmed that several of those run over in this incident were children and also announced that there were “several” deaths, although he did not want to give more details because, as he explained, they are notifying the victims’ families of the deaths. The police confirmed that there is a person detained but did not give further details because the investigation is still open.

The police chief also said that the vehicle with which this attack was perpetrated has been recovered, a red SUV.

The event occurred in the afternoon in the town of Waukesha, when a vehicle jumped through the police control and rushed towards the people who participated in this parade.

Please be aware, very graphic content for mature audiences only. Please, don’t be compelled to watch, not for everyone; but, for those who want to know. Prays to all. Footage of horrific #WaukeshaWisconsin #Waukesha #Wisconsin holiday #Christmas #parade terror. https://t.co/lR20YvXhFu pic.twitter.com/0dnmTYukFz – Bill Haus (@bill_haus) November 22, 2021

🇺🇸 | There is panic in the people, after a vehicle hit and injured several people in a Christmas market in #Waukesha, # Wisconsin.pic.twitter.com / WNQVKSaIWg – Page 13 (@ pagina_13) November 22, 2021

According to a witness told CNN television, there were several wounded lying on the ground unable to move.

In social networks there are some videos that apparently show the aforementioned vehicle heading at high speed towards where the parade was being held. In one of those videos you can hear shots directed at the car when the police cordon is jumped.