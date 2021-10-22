First game of the season for Hawks and Mavericks, teams eternally united by Trae Young and Luka Doncic, and very different feelings for both. They came from doing a good job at the end of last season, but staying at a different point on the road. Those of Georgia advanced more in their pursuit of the championship and have, by template, greater aspirations. The difference on Thursday night, the opening of the campaign for both, was too disparate not to stop at it. 26. There was no color and no makeup was even applied. 113-87. The staging of the Texans, who enjoy fresh air with the arrival of Kidd to the bench, was well below what is expected of a consolidated project and that should not take steps backwards.

The Mavs leave their first stake with a very bad feeling, without touching the ninety points in their own locker when in the last two years they have been a scoring machine.. In front is one of the youngest blocks and that with more violence is progressing in the competition, it is true, but the image should have been a little more careful. They lost the rebound battle by five and the assists battle by fifteen, they stayed at 30% on 3s when the Hawks made 42%, they only hit with one in three shots in play, etc. A very bad game that connects with details seen during the preseason and with the aspirations that, on paper, Dallas has in the conference to which it belongs.

A 2-10 starting set was quickly countered by the home team and left a first gap on the Dallas side: they spent the next four minutes holding on with just two more points. The balance was maintained with good static plays from the visitors, the break did not come so soon. They started with Powell and Porzingis and took action to finish Kleber and Cauley. Well against them Dieng in attack, giving a hint of how well his style can be combined with that of Capela in the painting of the Hawks. They were only two away at the end of the first round, although the trend would change in the second. In just one sequence, those in red took ten ahead, 41-31: Collins’ mid-range shot, Capela’s fight on the inside, Young’s three-point shot … This last shot, on the backlash and without thinking too much about it, ignited the warning light on the contrary, the Hawks were beginning to feel at ease, taking off their debut nerves, and there they are difficult to stop.

Hand in hand with Jalen Brunson, who with his 17 points as a substitute was the best of his, the Mavs prevented his opponent from leaving too quickly. It was necessary to work it a little more. At halftime the difference was seven points. The third period did the rest. Luka Doncic began to think that he should hit a clean triple and blocked the attack of his own. In defense they are not a beauty and they suffer if there is no counterweight in the other ring. Atlanta gave a lecture on his usual plays, which were not for little novel they were going to do less damage: Bogdanovic triple after cart, hung overhead for Capela, shot from five meters after Young’s block, resource play inside the perimeter of Collins. .. There they went. In half a quarter they were 19 apart. Then Cam Reddish, with the advantage made, was adding in his account to 20 points and to also raise the collective. No reverse, loss by 26 for Dallas. 19 + 11 for Doncic at the end, but with a 6/17 shooting that did not leave him in a good place. In the local part, in addition to what has already been said, his Swiss center missed only one free kick and got everything else.