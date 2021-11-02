11/02/2021 at 09:43 CET

Sevilla FC host Lille on Tuesday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in a match on the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League marked by the equality of the group and by the opportunity for the people of Seville to put the ground in front of a LOSC asleep that, in turn, yearns to wake up.

In a group where Salzburg has the classification in sight, That second ticket to the round of 16 may be more expensive than ever. In the absence of three days, Sevilla has it reserved but not tied at all and, a stumble at home against Lille, could shake Nervión.

On the contrary, a victory would pave the way for those of Julen Lopetegui, who arrive at this appointment after win against Levante and Osasuna and draw against Mallorca in LaLiga Santander from the 0-0 they harvested in the Stade Pierre Mauroy from Villeneuve d’Ascq, on the last day of this ‘Champions’.

Third in the LaLiga table, Sevilla are confident in their game and are enjoying a good start to the season. The cold comes but the flame is still well lit in the Sánchez-Pizjuán, and the intention is to transfer it to this ‘Champions’ to continue smiling in Europe as well.

Ahead will come a Lille who is a sleeping giant. Not because of history, no, but because he gave the great surprise by winning the last Ligue 1 and now, instead, and with a block very similar to the one that won, is twelfth in the table, 16 points behind the leader, Paris Saint-Germain of Messi, Mbappé, Neymar and company.

In fact, Lille comes from losing at PSG (2-1), but has the power to turn the tables and, in the ‘Champions’, keep fighting. Account in its ranks with the Canadian Jonathan David, the portuguese Renato sanches or the voracious Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz.

They have only collected two draws in the three previous days, but they are still alive just like Sevilla. In the previous one, Lopetegui recalled that they are the champions of France and that they should not be underestimated for the best fact that they have not started the campaign well in their league.

It’s more, the Seville goalkeeper Bono He was one of the best of Sevilla in the tie of the first round, being key against Renato Sanches in the first half to keep his clean sheet and, in the end, add that tie that gave them a point that enforces the provisional second place .

But Sevilla need to win. Add three draws, point by point, and thus could not reach the goal. With only two goals scored, The Ocampos forward, Rafa Mir or Lamela will refine their aim and, thus, the path to the round of 16 will be easier. Hopefully, that LaLiga fortune, that calm and joyful life, will move to Pizjuán this Tuesday.

Probable lineups

Seville: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Torres; Lamela, Rafa Mir and Ocampos.

Lille: Grbic; Zeki Çelik, Fonte, Djaló, Reinildo; Ikoné, André, Xeka, Bamba; David and Burak Yilmaz.

Referee: István Kovács (RUM).

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Hour: 21.00 / Movistar Champions League.