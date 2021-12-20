12/20/2021 at 18:08 CET

Barça and Sevilla close their respective years 2021 this Tuesday at Sánchez Pizjuán. Those of Lopetegui will fight to close the year just three points behind the league lead, while those of Xavi want to spend the Christmas holidays in European positions.

Sevilla, in addition, is played against Barça power be the best home of the five major leagues in all of 2021. Only the Inter de Milan has achieved more home victories this year than the Hispanics. The ‘neoazurri’ have reaped 18 victories at home this season.

Sevilla, Lazio and Bayern have managed to win just one less game, as locals, than the Italians in the domestic competitions this 2021. Sevilla can match the current champions of Serie A, although Inzaghi’s pupils could make the effort useless, Well, they play this Tuesday against Torino at home.

Ivan Rakitic will receive Barça with record figures

Very close to turning 34 (Möhlin, Switzerland, 03-10-1988) Ivan Rakitic will receive his former teammates this Tuesday at Sevilla-Barça with record numbers and after signing one of the goals of the season against Atlético de Madrid (2-1).

Last Saturday, he not only scored a real goal, but also equaled Miroslav Djukic (former Deportivo de La Coruña and former Valencia) as one of the Balkan footballers who have played the most games in the League. If he plays against Barça, predictably, he will hold that solo record beating the legendary Serbian defender.