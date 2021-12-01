11/30/2021 at 20:07 CET

.

Sevilla starts the road in the Cup, a tournament that has nine finals in its record of which it won five, with a tie at the stadium The Archangel before Córdoba, historical come to less but wanting to resurface from the fourth national category and who is excited to be one of those who periodically surprise and knock out a ‘first’, in this case also common in European competitions.

The sevillistas, who last season lost in the semifinals against Barcelona in a tie that was decided in an extension, arrive at this appointment, like all those who start as favorites in the predictions, with the caution of knowing that the pass to a single game is played, in a first-class stadium and with a crowd that will embrace their loved ones.

For its part, Gimnástica Segoviana does not want to just “enjoy” the Copa del Rey match that will face Real Mallorca in the field of La AlbueraRather, it aims to “put a rival into a compromise”, in the words of the Segovian team coach, Manu González, who does not rule out surprising a rival who wants to “go far” in the competition.

Another that will see action is the Betic team. CFI Alicante, the Valencian Preferente team, intends to write the most brilliant page in its short history in the match that will face him this Wednesday in Alcoy against Real Betis, a rival that has marked this tournament as one of the objectives of the season.

The encounter, which takes place in the field of El Collao de AlcoyAfter being declared unfit by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Antonio Solana stadium in Alicante will be a golden opportunity for a club that since its founding in 2014 has been moving through regional categories.

Finally, the Gran Canaria Stadium will host a historic match for the modest CF Panadería Pulido San Mateo, a Gran Canaria team debuting this season in Second RFEF, which They will face Real Sociedad, a great of LaLiga Santander and champion of this tournament in 2020.

The game could not have come at a better time for the team coached by the Spanish-Venezuelan Juan Carlos Socorro, than last Sunday, and After almost three months of competition, he celebrated his first historic victory in the Second RFEF and also away, by 1-2 against Antequera, which has further raised the self-esteem of some players who will experience the most important match ever played.