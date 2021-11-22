11/22/2021 at 1:43 PM CET

.

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, has described as “an important game, a Champions League game” that his team will play this Tuesday against the Wolfsburg German and indicated that “the word he would use” to define the mood of the Sevilla fans “it is illusion”.

“The illusion has to move us to overcome a great rival, who has very good dynamics. We have the healthy intention of overcoming them. They are one of the best teams in Germany, even though they have changed coaches. We have the illusion of surpassing a good rival so that the illusion is maintained to continue in the Champions “, Lopetegui explained at a press conference.

Suso and Lamela miss the European clash

The sevillista coach announced the casualties of Suso and Lamela for the duel with the Germans, in addition to “doubts with two or three boys who drag problems but are on the list”, such as the Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, one of those who will help to form “a competitive eleven to make a good game”.

Lopetegui, on the importance of the fans: “I hope the encouragement of the people, it will be definitive”

Lopetegui pointed out that “all matches are prepared the same”, although Wolfsburg “is going to be complex and tough”, in which wait “the breath of the people” that “will be final” to add a indispensable triumph for the purpose of Sevilla to play the eighth of the Champions League.

“I am not talking about absurd things”, in relation to an alleged interest of United in hiring him

The Gipuzkoan preparer He categorically refused to “talk about absurd things” such as the alleged interest of English Manchester United in hiring him to fill in for recently fired Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.