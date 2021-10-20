10/20/2021 at 2:05 PM CEST

Lille and Sevilla last met in the 2005-06 UEFA Cup in the round of 16, with the Spanish team winning 2-1 on aggregate on their way before winning the tournament against Middlesbrough in the final. from that season. There began the great idyll of the Andalusians with the second most important continental competition. It is true that Sevilla have lost their two European away games against Lille, falling 1-0 both in the 2004-05 UEFA Cup group stage and the 2005-06 UEFA Cup round of 16 first leg.

However, for Spanish optimism, Lille have only won two of their 13 previous matches against Spanish rivals in European competitions (5E 6D), while they have not won in seven matches since defeating Sevilla in the UEFA Cup in March 2006 (2E 5D). The French side have not scored more than one goal in any of these 13 previous games, scoring just eight goals in total, a shocking figure against La Liga clubs.

Without complexes in away games

The reality is that those of Lopetegui are comfortable when they leave home in Europe. Sevilla are unbeaten in their last eight away games in the UEFA Champions League (3W 5E), the last five under current manager Julen Lopetegui. Their last away loss in the competition came in October 2017, when they were defeated 5-1 by Spartak Moscow with Eduardo Berizzo.

According to Betfair forecasts, that Sevilla win in Lille is paid at € 2.25 per euro wagered while Lille’s share even exceeds € 3 and is € 3.5 per euro wagered. Bettors see much more likely that the Nervión side will achieve their first victory in the group stage after two draws in the first two games.

The oldest team in the Champions League

An added value of Sevilla is their experience against the youth of Lille. The average age of Sevilla’s starting eleven in the UEFA Champions League this season is 29 years and 200 days, the longest of any of the 32 teams. In fact, Sevilla have lined up five different players over 30 years old in the competition this season. (Jesús Navas, Fernando, Papu Gómez, Ivan Rakitic and Yassine Bounou), and only Malmö FF (6) has had more.

The Navas factor

If anyone knows of matches played in the elite, it is the Sevilla captain. Since the beginning of last season, Jesús Navas has created seven opportunities after dribbling the ball (moving more than five meters with the ball) in the UEFA Champions League; the second highest of all the full-backs in the competition, after Juan Cuadrado of Juventus (11).