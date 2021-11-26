11/26/2021 at 18:58 CET

Sevilla, who play at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday their garter match, has not won in the Real Madrid field since December 2008 and in these thirteen years he has harvested as many defeats and a single draw, last season, in fourteen official visits to the Madrid fiefdom.

The only positive result of the sevillistas in almost three decades was the last league in Valdebebas, when the players trained by Julen Lopetegui tied (2-2) after taking the lead twice through Fernando and Rakitic and equalize the locals on both occasions with goals from Asensio and Hazard.

The last time that Sevilla won at the Bernabéu it motivated with the dismissal of German coach Bernd Schuster at the end of a match with many alternatives (3-4) in which Raúl, Higuaín and Gago scored for the locals and made the many visitors Renato , Romaric and Kanouté, author of a doublet.

Fifteen months earlier, around the Super Cup 2007, the Andalusians won the title by winning 3-5 thanks to two goals from Renato and a triplet from Kanouté, which annulled the goals of Sergio Ramos, Drenthe and Cannavaro.

In the entire 21st century, Sevilla has only added a fourth positive result in the Real Madrid field, a 0-1 (with a goal by Julio Baptista) obtained in the 2004/05 season, which contrasts with the twenty defeats they have accumulated. The overall balance of the confrontations between these two contenders in Madrid is very favorable to the citizens of the capital, who add 68 victories compared to the 11 that Sevilla has and the 13 draws recorded.