12/09/2021 at 18:34 CET

Last Wednesday, December 8, was a fateful day for Spanish football. So much FC Barcelona What Sevilla FC weren’t able to win their matches and qualify for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In the case of the box Lopetegui, the Andalusians were not able to beat Salzburg (1-0) and were relegated to the third position of a group, in which a priori they were favorites, so they will have to settle for the Europa League, their fetish competition.

After the game, the faces of the people of Seville were a whole poem. However, the captain Ivan Rakitic, was in charge of facing the situation and came out to speak after the disappointment: “Until minute 50 we did things very well. We were squeezing the rival and we had chances, but the goal breaks the rhythm and the expulsion does not help. In the group stage a lot has happened to us, each game was weirder than the last and that cannot be allowed in the Champions“, affirmed after the encounter.

Likewise, the captain of the Andalusian team also highlighted the attitude of the team: “The team has not lowered its arms, it has tried to the end. He deserved more, but in the Champions League mistakes are not allowed. It hurts a lot because I think we had a team to keep fighting in the Champions League, but we have to get up because soon we have very tough games, “he added.

Finally, Rakitic He also pointed out as key what was done throughout the group stage: “We have had many mistakes … things that happen to us. Of six games it cannot be that in two we will stay with one less, many penalties against … that cannot be allowed in the Champions League “, he sentenced.