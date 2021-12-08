12/07/2021 at 7:52 PM CET

The Seville faces this final after having achieved his first win in the 2021/2022 Champions League against Wolfsburg 2-0, thus having the possibility of depend on themselves on this last day.

Of course, you must beat Salzburg to ensure their presence in the round of 16 of the most prestigious European Club competition.

It will not be an easy task, since in front you will have an ultra-offensive rival, young, dynamic and who will have his audience cheering from start to finish to achieve the same goal that the Andalusian team pursues. The classification.

Salzburg face this final day with the feeling of having missed their first “match-ball” after losing on the last date against Lille.

The Austrians, have been proving for years that their philosophy is based on fast, offensive football with dizzying transitions. With all this, Sevilla must take defensive precautions if they do not want to see the dream of being in the round of 16 turned into a nightmare.

For these reasons, I consider that Sevilla will have to adapt the game to the rival in front of them and attack their main deficiencies, the defensive. Being aware that their offensive virtues, sooner or later, will emerge in the game.

Analyzing the options proposed by Betfair for the match we can find, in line with the aforementioned, that the option that “Both Teams Score Goal” During the ninety regulatory minutes, you pay a hefty quota of [1.62].

On the other hand, in these types of matches you must take into account a crucial factor, which at first glance might seem intangible but which reaches its maximum splendor in this type of contest, the continental experience.

In this point, Sevilla has a longer journey having been a successful squad and with tough international procedures as evidenced by his multiple Europes Leagues achieved in recent seasons.

For this reason, I grant a certain favorite to the Spaniards that should be reflected in the moments of greatest tension in the party and this can be translated into the option offered by the tool “Combipartite” where we can select “Winner of the Match: Sevilla or draw and Over 1.5 Goals in the match” to installment [1.65].

