12/17/2021 at 7:56 PM CET

Goals scored

Both teams have scored 25 goals this season, representing a ratio of 1.56 goals per game. This figure allows both teams to be in the Top 5 of goals scored.

Expected goals, xG

As you have seen, both teams have a high scoring range, in addition, they score more goals than expected with the danger of the shots. That is, both teams have a lower xG. Atlético de Madrid generated an xG of 22.4 and scored 25 goals. Sevilla surpasses it, has generated an xG of 20.4 and has scored 25. They are teams with a lot of quality in definition!

Goals against and the supremacy of Sevilla

What about Sevilla and the goals against is crazy. It is the team that has received the fewest goals from LaLiga Santander. They have received 11 goals, which is 0.69 per game.

Paradoxically, these goals received up to this season were one of Atlético’s strengths, but this year it is the eleventh LaLiga team to receive the most goals, with 18, 1.13 per game.

Shots against and the mattress problem in goal

Both teams have the fewest shots on goal recently of the entire competition, by far. Atlético receive two shots on average per game. Sevilla 2.5. These are very low data and the usual thing would be for both to receive few goals, like Sevilla, but remember that we have analyzed the goals against Atlético and these are in the average of the competition.

It is here where, once again, we confirm that Atlético is the LaLiga team with the worst% of saves in the competition. Jan Oblak has stopped 54.5% of the occasions that have generated him. However, in the 14 games he has played, Bono has stopped 75.6% of the shots on goal against him, entering the Top 5 of the competition in this regard.

You might think that the danger of the occasions against each one is also different and that for this reason Jan Oblak receives more, but no. According to the PsxG, the probability that a goalkeeper stops a shot, . goalkeeper should have received far fewer goals than he actually conceded. Bono has stopped above the goals that were expected against.

Although we have to bear in mind that Jan Oblak’s participation in this great game is not guaranteed.

Artillery and finishes

It is interesting to know what happens to both teams with the goals against. But to contrast, it is also important to know how they generate both sets.

Although Atlético finishes more, in general, it is Sevilla who finishes the most on goal. Andalusians 4.3 times per game, Atlético 4.2. Both data make the two teams in the Top 3 of Goals by Shot on target of the competition.

It is important to add that their ways of generating are different. Atlético is the third team that generates the most successful passes to the last third. Sevilla, meanwhile, occupies the tenth place in this criterion. Different games, similar scores!

In conclusion, we know that they are two shooting teams and scorers. That generate danger and materialize it. But one is the least scored in the competition and others receive much more than necessary. Here will be the key, as happened in Real Madrid – Atlético! In which we were again accurate with our forecasts.

