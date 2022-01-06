01/05/2022 at 18:51 CET

Real Zaragoza faces the round of 32 match of the Copa del Rey that takes place in La Romareda with the illusion of achieving a victory that will remind them of better times and that will be an impulse to change the course in the League against a Sevilla that he sits as second classified in First and looks closely at the leader.

In the regularity tournament, the Maño team accumulates the worst streak of the season, with three consecutive defeats and few arguments to be optimistic, but the KO always gives the possibility of dreaming of knocking down a superior category rival to fill the bag with morale because the one he had is escaping the Aragonese team through the holes each time bigger than it is showing.

The best pages in Zaragoza’s history have been written in the Copa del Rey although those times are far away when the hands were a team always to be taken into account and in which they were able to leave the most powerful in Spanish football by the wayside.

What was possible before and in many cases probable now is just a utopia that seeks to recover the battered league morale because it is aware that the Cup is a forbidden field for second-class teams.

Sevilla, meanwhile, arrives launched in LaLiga as second classified and looking closely at the leader, Real Madrid. However, in this KO competition, the team led by Julen Lopetegui has had a pretty bad time in the first two rounds, first at Córdoba and then at Andratx, two rivals from the Second RFEF against whom they had to play extra time and even before the Balearic team overcome a penalty shoot-out.

Now, in front of a rival from LaLiga SmartBank, a history of Spanish football who will play with the favor of the La Romareda public, the Gipuzkoan coach, as in previous rounds, will have to do a cash count due to the many casualties he has accumulated for the past weeks.

On this occasion, to the casualties due to injuries, some of long duration such as those of the full-back Jesús Navas, the winger Suso Fernández or the Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela, Numerous positive cases of covid-19 have been added, which caused that in Cádiz as a team he added up to eight absences.

For Zaragoza, the Andalusian team hopes that some of those affected by the coronavirus have already overcome it, although a new problem arises, that three Moroccan footballers –goalkeeper Yassine Bono, midfielder Munir El Haddadi and striker Youssef En-Nesyri- They have joined their team to play in the Africa Cup in the coming days.

Another who will not be in this one-game tie is the Brazilian midfielder Fernando Reges, who in Cádiz did not finish the game due to a sprained ankle, so Lopetegui himself announced this Wednesday in his press appearance that he will be dismissed, as well than Danish midfielder Thomas Denaley, who the coach said is injured and also for several games.

Yes he can return, on the other hand, the French central Jules Koundé, who served a penalty match at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium that weighed on him in LaLiga.

Probable lineups

Saragossa: Mouse; Ángel, Lluís López, Clemente, Chavarría or Nieto; Zapater, Petrovic; Borja Sáinz, Adrián, Yanis or Bermejo; and Iván Azón.

Seville: Dmitrovic; Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik, Acuña; Gudelj, Joan Jordán; Óliver Torres, Óscar Rodríguez, Idrissi; and Iván Romero.

Referee: Pizarro Gómez (Madrid Committee).

Stadium: La Romareda.

Hour: 18.00.