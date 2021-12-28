12/28/2021 at 8:11 PM CET

.

Sevilla returned to work on the afternoon of this Tuesday, after a week of Christmas holidays, and did so with the players distributed in three different fields of the sports city to take extreme precautions for the covid-19.

The club reported that due to the general upturn in covid-19 cases, they wanted to be especially strict in prevention measures, so the players exercised on this first day in up to three different fields, in a session in which Both the president, José Castro, and the vice president José María del Nido Carrasco, as well as the sports director, Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchi’ were present.

Sevilla closed its 2021 match schedule with the one played last Tuesday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán against Barcelona (1-1), postponed from the fourth day of LaLiga, and the following Wednesday began a vacation of six until this Tuesday began the preparation of the first appointment of 2022, which It will be on January 3 in Cádiz in the nineteenth round of LaLiga, the last of the first round.

The Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, could not against Barcelona with up to eight players due to physical losses -Jesús Navas, Marcos Acuña, Gonzalo Montiel, Suso Fernández, Erik Lamela, Óliver Torres, Oussama Idrissi and Óscar Rodríguez-.

Of them, there are two insurance that will not be for the return because they are long-lasting ailments, such as those of Suso and the Argentine Lamela, while we must see the evolution in these days of Jesús Navas or Óliver Torres.

Two other with muscular problems are the Argentine full-backs Acuña and Montiel, while the casualties of Idrissi and Óscar were, as Lopetegui himself explained after the game against Barça, because they “had a fever” without having to do with covid-19.

On the positive side was the return of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who since last September had ups and downs with muscle injuries that have prevented him from continuing and thus his last match played was at the end of October against Osasuna until he reappeared against the team of Xavi Hernandez.

En-Nesyri, along with two other compatriots, goalkeeper Yassine Bono and forward Munir El Haddadi, will be able to play in Cádiz on Monday by delaying their incorporation to the Moroccan team for the Africa Cup.

The French central Jules Koundé, on the other hand, will be dismissed at the Nuevo Mirandilla when he is sent off against Barcelona with a direct red, for which he was punished with a suspension match.