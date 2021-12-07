12/07/2021 at 13:54 CET

Sevilla traveled to Austria, where this Wednesday they are forced to beat Salzburg to access the eighth of the Champions League, without the Argentine Marcos Acuña, who has joined the injured Jesús Navas, Suso Fernández, the Argentinian Erik lamela and the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, and with six players from his affiliate.

The sevillista expedition left this Tuesday for the Austrian city with only seventeen professionals, as the left-handed side was low on the list of twenty-three players. Acuna, injured in the hamstrings on Saturday against Villarreal, and has not yet recovered from a muscle problem the winger Suso, despite the fact that on Monday he returned to work with the group.

Nor can the Serbian media play in Salzburg Nemanja gudelj and the Moroccan extreme Oussama Idrissi, who are not registered for this phase of the Champions League, with which Lopetegui has completed the call with six young homegrown players.

They are the goalkeeper Adrian Gonzalez, the right side Valentino fattore -Grandson of the former Argentine player Hector Scotta-, the left side Juan Maria Alcedo and the extremes Luismi cross and Juanlu Sanchez.

Sevilla’s list is made up of goalkeepers Bono, Dmitrovic and Adrian; the defenders Montiel, Valentino, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Rekik, Augustinsson and Juan & Maria; midfielders Fernando, Delaney, Jordán, Rakitic, Óliver Torres, Óscar Rodríguez, Papu Gómez, Luismi, Juanlu and Ocampos; and the forwards Munir, Rafa Mir and Ivan romero.