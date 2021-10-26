10/26/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

After Sunday’s intense game against Levante UD, Sevilla FC must face a new weekly commitment against RCD Mallorca in enemy territory, or perhaps not so much if we look at history. Julen Lopetegui’s team arrives with superlative motivation after beating the Granotas at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in front of the long-awaited 100% Sevilla capacity and third in the table just one point behind the leader, the Real and with the same as the Madrid which is second.

In front, an RCD Mallorca in a fairly comfortable position on the table. They are twelfths with 12 points to their credit. Luís García Plaza will not be able to count on Kang In Lee and Rodrigo Battaglia due to suspension, after their respective expulsions in the match against Valencia CF. To these casualties must be added those of Antonio Raíllo and Take Kubo who continue to recover from their injuries.

Leaders at the end of the day?

Julen Lopetegui also has possible casualties in his team, pending the announcement of the game. The one from Asteasu, in principle, will not be able to count on Karim Rekik or Papu Gómez. The positive part is that, as was already advanced last day, the Moroccan international, En Nesyri, could return to the call. That Sevilla win on an island where they enjoy good results is paid at € 1.8 per euro wagered, a victory that could leave them leaders of the championship if they click Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Reviewing the historical confrontations between the two teams, we find a total of 72 matches played (19 victories for RCD Mallorca, 22 draws and 31 victories for Sevilla FC). The person in charge of directing the meeting will be the referee Jaime Latre who returns to referee Sevilla FC after 20 months without doing so. According to Betfair forecasts, that Mallorca beat Sevilla seems complicated and is paid at € 5 per euro bet on that happening.

An almost flawless run in Palma de Mallorca

A fact that inspires the Andalusian team is their deployment this century against the Balearic Islands. Sevilla have only lost in one of the fourteen visits to Mallorca, their rival during the 21st century, a period in which, in addition, they have added seven wins and six draws. The last time Sevilla lost in Palma de Mallorca was in the 2012/13 season, when a newcomer Unai Emery scored a 2-1 signed by former Sevilla player Alejandro Alfaro, author of the double that overcame the goal scored by the visitor Negredo .

0-2, the last precedent

Since that result, also because Mallorca has been in the Second Division, Sevilla have only visited the vermilion fiefdom once, in the 19/20 campaign, when they won 0-2 thanks to goals from Diego Carlos and Banega. Even more shocking is that between 2002 and 2013 Sevilla chained twelve visits to Mallorca without losing, with six draws and as many victories, including the 0-4 that opened the streak -with a double by Moisés plus goals by Olivera and Casquero- and the 0-5 in the Copa del Rey that closed it – Negredo (2), Medel, Botía and Luna scored.