12/10/2021 at 21:00 CET

Athletic and Sevilla meet in San Mamés with the intention to recover from their respective bad timesThe Spanish team’s elimination from the Champions League on Wednesday in Salzburg and the Bilbao team’s seven-game winless streak that takes them further and further away from Europe.

Sevilla, however, lands in ‘La Catedral’ as second classified in LaLiga, a position that reflects how competitive Julen Lopetegui’s men are being in a course with many fronts.

At ten points, Athletic, although it is not that far away, is not where it expected. And less when five days ago he faced a stretch of games against four teams from the bottom of the table with the intention of addressing the European positions of the classification. Even those of the Champions League, which he had within reach.

Now they have gone too far. Including that of the Conference League consolation prize, which is now 6 points after adding only 5 of the last 21 in seven games without winning.

Seven games that started with two meritorious matches at the RCDE Stadium and the Reale Arena, the first with brilliant football and the second outnumbered. But the defeat at home against Cádiz and the successive draws against Levante, Granada, this one also in Bilbao, and Getafe spoiled those good games and even the postponement at the Santiago Bernabéu in which those of Marcelino García Toral made merits to thrash but they lost.

It was in that match against Real Madrid that the great deficiency of Athletic de Marcelino was most clearly shown: the lack of a goal. A burden that can be explained by the 13 goals scored, two of them also at their own goal, in the 16 games played.

This figure puts the forwards especially in the trigger, among which Iñaki Williams It is the one that holds the most clear occasions. Although also the one that generates the most as a key piece for his technician, who maintains his confidence.

He will continue to do so tomorrow and more before the loss of Asier Villalibre, his natural substitute for Marcelino. Captain Iker Muniain will return to Sevilla, who missed the match against Getafe due to muscular discomfort, and Iñigo Lekue may remain on the left side and Oier Zarraga on the right interior.

For the rest, despite his disappointing moment, no further changes are expected in an eleven with which the Asturian coach is satisfied. Thus, in principle, Unai Simón would maintain their position, under the sticks, Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Álvarez and Íñigo Martínez in defense; Unai Vencedor and Dani García, in the double pivot; and Raúl García in attack next to the oldest of the Williams.

The youngest of the Williams, Nico, Oihan Sancet and Mikel Balenziaga are the other options for the rojiblanco starting team tomorrow.

Sevilla arrive in Bilbao still licking the wounds of their painful elimination of the Champions League, due to the sporting and also economic setback that it represents for the club after losing on Thursday to Salzburg (1-0), which forces it to resurface and overcome in a scenario as demanding as San Mamés to continue second in the league.

Sevillistas, second with 31 points, 8 behind the leader, although with their match against Barcelona still pending, they have no choice but to get up and recover physically and emotionally in just 48 hours, as they released a plane on Thursday at noon and at the This Friday afternoon they take another to Bilbao with the challenge of taking flight.

This has been made clear by the Gipuzkoan Julen Lopetegui, coach of a Sevilla who, before the failure in the ‘Champions’, linked two triumphs by winning first against Córdoba in the Cup (0-1 in extra time) and then Villarreal in the League (1-0), highlighting that, despite the complexity of Athletic, theirs must recover and go to San Mamés with all the enthusiasm, energy and ambition necessary to win.

Still, the adversities are great. Setbacks seem to haunt the Andalusian team, who, after being eliminated from the Champions League after completing a poor group stage, are left as a consolation for having rebounded to the Europa League, their fetish tournament, of which they are their sixteenth-century champion.

And it is that if Sevilla was already conditioned by the injuries of four key players: the Argentines Marcos Acuña and Erik Lamela, Jesús Navas, Suso Fernández and the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri -the last three long-term-, they have been joined by another Argentine, Lucas Ocampos, their most incisive man in attack, as another negative sequel to the defeat against Austrian Salzburg.

In addition, and although the Brazilian center-back Diego Carlos Santos has recovered from the discomfort that also ended that clash in Austria, an experienced midfielder such as the Croatian Ivan Rakitic will not be in San Mamés either, due to suspension.

It is likely that he will be replaced by the Danish Thomas Delaney and that they will repeat in the eleven Joan Jordán, expelled in Salzburg, and a life ‘insurance’ in containment and balance work like the Brazilian Fernando Reges, with options also for Oliver Torres.

The doubts are centered above, with the Argentine Papu Gómez, Rafa Mir and possibly the Hispano-Moroccan Munir El Haddadi or the Moroccan born in Holland Oussama Idrissi.

Probable lineups

Athletic: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Lekue; Zarraga, Vencedor, Dani García, Muniain; Raúl García, Iñaki Williams.

Seville: Bond; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordán, Fernando, Delaney; Papu Gómez, Rafa Mir, Munir or Idrissi.

Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Committee of Las Palmas).

Stadium: San Mamés.

Hour: 21.00.