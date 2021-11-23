11/23/2021 at 06:30 CET

Roger Payró

Sevilla can only win. As easy and at the same time as difficult as that. Julen Lopetegui’s set He still does not know what it is to win this course in the Champions League and even so he arrives very alive to the penultimate day. However, everything that is not getting the three points against Wolfsburg would leave the aspirations of being in the round of 16 very touched. There is a lot at stake, sportingly and economically speaking.

The optimistic forecast of income from competitions that was presented less than a month ago at the Shareholders’ Meeting detailed about 83 million euros, supported in an important part by the Champions League. Failure in the group stage was not planned. A) Yes, Julen Lopetegui’s team has a lot of pressure against the German team, revived since the arrival of Florian Kohfeldt to the bench.

“The word I would use is illusion, illusion to continue in a competition that has generated us a lot of work last season. And we want to stay alive in that situation. The illusion is what has to move us to overcome a good rival, one of the best teams in the German league & rdquor ;, assured the Gipuzkoan coach in the previous one, who refused to speak of the ‘final’ and even more of the rumors that place him as one of the coaches on Manchester United’s roster to replace Solskjaer.

Sensitive casualties

Casualties are Julen’s great handicap for the duel, especially in an offensive plot that is already struggling to generate goals this year. TO Navas, with great range in attack, already En-Nesyri They still have to come back while in the last game against Alavés it was Suso who was injured. Other extreme like Lamella, already absent before the babazorro team, it is a serious doubt as he did not work with the group yesterday. Rakitic or Óliver in the spinal cord and Munir or the Papu above are the main doubts in the Nervionense eleven.

For its part, Wolfsburg arrives at the duel with the breaking news of the loss due to coronavirus of its captain and goalkeeper Koen Casteels. Sensitive absence for the team, which in the Bundesliga comes from suffering against Arminia Bielefeld saving a point at the end after having gone 2-0 down.

Despite this setback, the German team has recovered the good direction with Kohfeldt and the last European victory against Salzburg, leaders of the group, put him fully in the fight for the round of 16. True to its defense of three centrals, Sevilla must be careful with the green attackers. Lukebakio, Nmecha and Weghorst do not come to the Andalusian capital for tourism.

Probable lineups:

Seville: Bond; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Papu Gómez.

Wolfsburg: Pervan; Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Baku, Arnold, Gerhardt, Roussillon; Lukebakio, Nmecha; Weghorst.

Referee: Cüneyt Çakir (Turkey).

Stadium: Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Hour: 21.00.