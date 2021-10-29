10/29/2021 at 6:57 PM CEST

Sevilla faces a tough test this Saturday against Osasuna, the best visitor in LaLiga with four victories and a draw, this one last Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu, although the Hispanics will try to maintain their strength at home to continue at the heights of the table.

Two teams are measured that, with their nuances, have started the season very well, in an appointment where the condition of the best home team that the Navarrese will try to maintain in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán will oppose the fact that the Sevilla players their four league dates at home count as triumphs.

After the bittersweet 1-1 achieved in Mallorca, as a goal from the Argentine Lucas Ocampos was annulled that would have meant the victory by a controversial previous hand of the Brazilian Fernando, to the team of Julen Lopetegui, third to 3 points behind the leader, Real Sociedad It is only worth winning to add his fifth undefeated match -2 league wins, the aforementioned league tie and a previous one in the Champions League in Lille (France) -.

With the duel on Tuesday in Nervión facing Lille on the horizon, Sevilla have some doubts about his game, which is often predictable, especially abroad, although the script usually changes at home, where it is much more vertical and incisive, apart from the fact that it has only had one defeat so far this season

So, you need recover that more aggressive and deep football against a very dangerous Osasuna at home and who has been praised by Lopetegui, who considers him a candidate for European positions, for which he is expected to make some change in the eleven before the imminent and vital clash of the Champions League against the French.

Lopetegui has the loss of the Dutch central Karim Rekik, injured last week in Lille, and the doubts of the Argentine Papu Gómez and the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, absent in the last crashes due to physical problems, and given the load of matches it is likely that reserve the starting full-backs Jesús Navas and the Argentine Marcos Acuña giving entry to the Argentinean Gonzalo Montiel and the Swede Augustinsson.

In the midfield, Fernando would continue as a fixed, in principle and the Danish Thomas Delaney could enter from the beginning, who has given stability to the team in recent appointments, instead of Joan Jordán, with the return of the Croatian Ivan Rakitic or the repetition in the eleven of Óliver Torres, and Suso, Rafa Mir and Ocampos in attack. The Argentine Erik Lamela would return to stay as a shock despite being the author of 1-1 in Mallorca.

While, Osasuna travels to Seville without any type of tie after having taken a valuable point from the Santiago Bernabéu last Wednesday that prolonged his good dynamics.

As the revelation team that is being together with Rayo Vallecano, the Navarrese team accumulates five days without knowing defeat and in which they have been able to show their full potential against important rivals such as Villarreal or Real Madrid.

Their coach, Jagoba Arrasate, has indicated that they are facing a clash of “maximum difficulty”, so their players must believe in the match plan designed by the Basque coach in which he will introduce new pieces.

Tajonar’s men began a series of matches against the Whites against the top 4 teams (Madrid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid) that will determine the possible objectives of a group of players whose mission at the beginning of the season was salvation.

The good performance given by the defense of five footballers against the club led by Carlo Ancelotti could encourage Arrasate to repeat this approach against a Sevilla that opts for the title and that he plays a physical and electric game that wears out his rivals.

However, in these eleven days it has become clear that Osasuna’s pulse does not tremble when it comes to going after his rival to his own area with suffocating pressure, one of his hallmarks so far.

The return to a squad of Croatian striker Ante Budimir, signed for 8 million euros and who has not yet launched his account, stands out. Once you have recovered from your pubic discomfort, you could have minutes again more than two months later.

Probable lineups

Seville: Bonus; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Delaney, Fernando, Rakitic or Óliver Torres; Suso, Rafa Mir, Ocampos.

Osasuna: Juan Pérez; Areso, Unai García, David García, Cote; Roberto Torres, Oier, Moncayola, Darko, Rubén García; Kike Garcia.

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (C. Madrileño).

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.