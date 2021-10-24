10/24/2021 at 05:00 CEST

“You are my only weak point.” Wrote it to him Pedro Nieva, a Basque electrician, to his wife Katia. Months ago, he had discovered that his wife was cheating on him with his friend, the councilor of Llanes (Asturias), Javier Ardines. On August 15, 2018, the day before Ardines was killed, Nieva sent a WhatsApp message to his wife’s lover. There were no words, it was just a spelling sign: a full stop. That dawn Ardines was killed outside his home. They put pepper spray in his eyes and face and hit him on the head with a baseball bat.

Pedro Nieva and his friend Jesus Muguruza they are accused of organizing and commissioning the crime. Djilali Benatia and Maamar Kelli, two Algerian criminals, to execute him. The prosecution requests 25 years in prison for each of them in the trial that begins on October 29 at the Audiencia of Asturias. The investigations of the Civil Guard, carried out in its day by La Nueva España, of the Iberian Press group, they discarded the political motive for the murder and soon pointed to a sentimental motive, something personal.

Two couples

The Ardines crime was the end point of a story of two marriages, four people. Katia Blanco and her husband, Pedro Nieva; Nuria and hers, Javier Ardines. Nuria and Katia are first cousins and they grew up in the Llanes area, a heavenly place, next to the sea and the foothills of the Sierra del Cuera, the gateway to the Picos de Europa. Ardines married the first, although he had secret and forbidden relationships with the second for more than thirty years, since she was 16. She, Katia, married Pedro Nieva.

Both couples had two children. The two couples bought two houses in an urbanization near Belmonte de Pría, where only 20 families lived. For years, they saw each other in Llanes on vacations, holidays and some long weekends. And Ardines and Katia took advantage of some of those moments to have sexual encounters.

The cheated husband, Nieva, was suspicious. And on December 6, 2017, during the Constitution Bridge, he set a trap for his wife and her lover. The three of them were eating at a cider house called Muros. Nieva went to the bathroom and left them alone after hide your mobile phone and leave it recording. The two lovers could not avoid talking about their own, the difficulties to see each other and the jealousy of Katia’s husband, who says:

-Go heating the house for when you arrive … Thankfully you don’t know how I heat it, if not, hold on, curves are coming.

The fisherman and councilor responds:

-Hush, shut up (…) We have been fighting for years.

Katia asks him for caution and announces that in January she will escape and they will be able to be together. Nieva comes back from the bathroom and turns off the recorder on her cell phone when Ardines starts talking to her about how delicious the flan she is having for dessert is. Then he will listen to the recording at home, for months, thousands of times, obsessively, according to the Civil Guard. He decides not to tell anyone, only his wife, his weak point. She doesn’t tell anyone, not her cousin Nuria or her lover, Councilor Ardines.

Tormented husband

The two marriages do lives apart during the winter. Katia and her husband live in Amorebieta (Vizcaya), Nuria and Ardines, in Llanes. Katia tries to convince her husband that it has all been a trivial fooling around, but Nieva lives in torment. Start visiting online pages of spy shops where to buy microphones, possibly to spy on his wife. It also enters pages that offer paternity tests. Nieva is obsessed with the fact that his second son does not look like him physically, he comes to think that he could be the son of the councilor, according to the summary.

The Civil Guard believes that Nieva then entered a state of “jealousy, unease and rage” That got worse when the summer of 2018 approached and his wife told him that he was going to return to Llanes, as always. The man opposes and threatens her. If you go, he’ll give the recording to Ardines’s wife. Everything will blow up. Katia tells him that she is going to go, that everything is her ghosts, jealousy. There is nothing to hide for, nothing to stop going to the vacation home for.

A beating for money

On those days, according to the investigations of the Central Operational Unit, Nieva ventures off with a friend of his, Jesús Muguruza. Nieva had commissioned him to do some work, such as unloading rubble from a construction site, and Muguruza saw him as “low in spirits.” In its confession before the Civil Guard, which he later attributed to pressure and was annulled by the Superior Court of Justice of AsturiasMuguruza declared that his friend had told him that his wife cheated on him with a cousin of his in Asturias and said:

– “If you beat him up, I’d give you good money.”

Muguruza refused, but then told him about an Algerian guy with whom he had coincided fishing in Ondárroa, the third man to sit on the bench. It is Djilali Benatia, with some antecedents for theft of flats and cars in Cantabria and the Basque Country. This man also confessed his participation in the crime and related how everything had happened. He explained that he met Muguruza and Nieva at a Ocharcoaga cafeteria, in Bilbao, where he lived. There, according to his first version, Nieva commissioned him to “beat up” a man in Asturias and gave him a photograph. It was Javier Ardines.

25,000 euros

Benatia said that he decided to do it with the help of an old crony, a strong guy named Maamar Kelli. That the two received, in different deliveries, a total of 25,000 euros. What did a first trip to Llanes with Nieva and Muguruza where they showed him the area. And that, after a failed attempt, in the early morning of August 16, 2018 they stationed themselves outside Ardines’s house and attacked him. They carried the handle of a pick, the baseball bat and two pepper spray.

The Civil Guard investigation found many evidence against them, including a pepper spray very similar to those found at the crime scene. An image from the highway toll control recorded the two alleged hitmen returning to Bilbao that morning with the passenger window down. Benatia explained that one of the pepper spray had been shot inside the car and they had to lower it to breathe and continue traveling. Three of the mobile phones of the accused were detected on the first trip that Benatia spoke of, on the way to Llanes, in which Nieva’s car broke down and they had to call the tow truck and rent another vehicle to continue to Asturias.

Pressures

The Algerian has also denied that confession and assures that he made it under pressure from the Civil Guard. A good part of the trial will debate those two confessions. The other two defendants, the second Algerian Maamar Kelli, and the accused of commissioning the crime, Pedro Nieva, they have always maintained their innocence. The latter was in Amorebieta when the crime occurred. His wife was in Llanes, near Ardines’s house, near the place of the murder, and she found out very early that the councilor had been killed. So, Katia wrote to her husband:

“He has a blow to the head. He has died (…) It seems that they have done something to him … Pedro … What have you done?

The man swore that he had done nothing and that he had been at home all night, unable to sleep, more than 200 kilometers from there.

Some time later, Katia notified her husband after leaving an interrogation with the Civil Guard.

-They’re going to get you.

Nieva, Muguruza and Benatia were arrested at their homes in the Basque Country on February 19, 2019. Maamar Kelli fell in Switzerland, where he was already in prison, accused of several robberies. All will defend in the trial that they are innocent of the murder of Ardines. Katia, the wife of the alleged mastermind, has continued to visit her husband in jail, has reconciled with him and supports his story. It seems that she will not be, this time, his weak point.