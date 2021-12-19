Sex and the City actor charged with debauchery of a woman

Recently, the famous actor Chris Noth, known as Mr. Big in “Sex and the city“He has been accused of abusing two women and has also responded to the strong accusations that have been made against him.

In recent days, two women have claimed to have been abused by actor Chris Noth in different events.

However, Chris Noth, actor of the famous series “Sex and the City”, denied last Thursday the accusations of assault made against him by two women who contacted the specialized media The Hollywood Reporter.

Noth, 67, who recently revived his role as “Mr. Big” in the show’s sequel “And Just Like That … “, he assured that his meetings with women in 2004 and 2015 were” consensual. “

The accusations against me made by people I have known years, even decades, are categorically false, “Noth said in a written statement.

These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago. ‘No’ always means ‘no’, and that’s a line I didn’t cross. “

As we mentioned earlier, the accusations were on Thursday after a previous contact with two anonymous women, who do not know each other, months apart.

One of them claimed that Noth abused her in her West Hollywood apartment in 2004 after she went to return a book that he had lent her when they met at the local pool.

He was 22 years old at the time of the incident and went to the hospital to receive stitches due to his injuries, he said.

While the other woman said that she was on a date with Noth in New York, in 2015, when he invited her to return to his apartment, where he allegedly assaulted her.

On the other hand, Noth recently appeared in the first episode of “And Just Like That …”, in which his character loses his life from a heart attack shortly after training on a Platoon stationary bike.

In fact, the sports company quickly recruited Noth to appear in a parody ad that emphasized the health benefits of their product.

However, following the recent accusations, Peloton completely deleted the ad and related posts on various social networks.

The two women commented that the renewed recognition around Noth and the sequel to “Sex and the City” was “triggering”, prompting them to submit their stories.

Noth defended himself by saying that it was hard not to question the timing of these stories.

I don’t know for sure why they are showing up now, but I do know this: I didn’t attack these women, “he insisted.

The Los Angeles Police Department was reported to have opened an investigation into the 2004 alleged rape.

A Los Angeles police spokesman could not immediately comment on the case when contacted.