

Chris Noth.

Photo: Jason Merritt / .

The agency A3 confirmed in a statement to the Deadline portal that the actor Chris Noth it is no longer among your customers. The professional relationship between both parties, which had begun less than three months ago, has come to an end amid the controversy over the accusations of sexual assault made against the interpreter.

Just a few hours after the news broke that Noth had run out of representatives, a third woman broke her silence to affirm that he had tried to force her to have sex in 2010, when they met at a club in New York where she worked as a waitress.

According to the testimony she has shared with the portal The Daily Beast, Noth groped her several times throughout the night and insisted that she sit on his lap, although at first she did not know how to react because it was “exciting” to feel the center of attention of the man who played Mr. Big in the series ‘Sex and the city’.

At the end of her shift, the actor allegedly followed her into an office and attempted to initiate a sexual encounter without heeding her protests. Noth only stopped, apparently, when she proposed that they meet later elsewhere as an excuse to leave the room. The woman, who was 18 years old at the time, says she went home and ignored all the messages he sent her asking her what her address was.

Chris Noth has called this story “absolute lie“, As has been done in response to the statements of the other two alleged victims. In this case, he has also added that he does not even know the woman in question.

The other attacks allegedly took place in 2004 and 2015, in Los Angeles and New York. The first of the two women maintains that Noth abused her after inviting her to the swimming pool of his building and convincing her to come up to his apartment. The other claims that they met at a club and went on a date together during which he was very aggressive and forced her to have a sexual encounter while she cried non-stop.

You may also like:

Chris Noth, actor of ‘Sex and the City’, was accused by two women of sexual assault

Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations against him