Recently, “And Just Like That”, the reboot of the famous Serie Sex and the City has released an emotional advance through social networks, something that undoubtedly surprised millions of its fans.

The first trailer for “And Just Like That“, the reboot of the series “Sex and the City”, has finally been released and undoubtedly full of emotions to its fans.

The reboot of “Sex And The City” has finally released its first trailer and has filled fans with mixed emotions, with the long-awaited return of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in New York.

And it is that this time they will show how they face the complex reality of life and friendship at 50 years of age.

The new HBO Max series will return to focus on the three friends, although of course, with the unfortunate absence of the fourth member, Samantha Jones.

However, it seems that this will not be an impediment for the production to envelop its fans in the story that promises to bring great adventures and learnings for the protagonists.

As you know previously, the continuation of “Sex And The City” already has a release date, since it will arrive on the streaming service from Thursday, December 9, with the launch of its first two chapters, while the rest will be released. will premiere weekly.

This is how in the first trailer of the reboot of “Sex and the City” we see the rest of the cast who will accompany Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

In addition, among the actors who will appear in the series are: Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

The truth is that this is a program that marked a before and after in fictional history, since it is a title that anyone relates to fashion, style and romance.

It should be noted that the original version has six seasons and two films that, although they were not so well received by fans, served to know the future of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha.

Kim Cattrall, the actress who gave life to the unforgettable character of Samantha Jones in the series, decided not to reprise her role on the screen. Actually, there have been various reasons why he will be part of “And Just Like That”, but one of the main and most controversial is his bad relationship with the star of the show, Sarah Jessica Parker.

However, the reboot of “Sex and the City” is going to leave open the possibility that at some point in the new series, Samantha may return, in case Kim changes his mind.