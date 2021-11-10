11/10/2021 at 21:05 CET

Guillem Sanchez

Jean-Luc Aschbacher and Christian arson have become two old men. They are thinner and offer these days in the room of the Hearing of Tarragona, an aspect incompatible with the sins that have finally brought them here. They are responsible for the largest network of child sexual exploitation that has been dismantled in Spain till the date. The fiscal Ana Farrero he asks for them, in his initial qualification, more than a thousand years in prison.

Owners of the production company Aschom SL, Aschbacher and Arson filmed in Catalonia –between 2001 and 2015– thousands of child pornography films that consumed a total of 593 customers: 43 Spanish and 550 foreigners. Through a payment website, Aschbacher and Arson shared the material they had produced capturing children from unstructured or homeless families – at least seven of them were under the guardianship of the DGAIA (Directorate General for Attention to Children and Adolescents) -. They disinhibited minors with alcohol and erotic videos for heterosexuals. Then they abused them and recorded it. Since Monday they are being tried in Tarragona for these events. Every day they arrive at the room led by the Mossos d’Esquadra from the prison of Mas d’Enric. They cross the Court in handcuffs and then take their seats for a trial that is held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the victims. Some graphics, such as ACN, were able to enter last Tuesday to take images before the session started. Aschbacher and Arson turned to hide their faces.

Not all the recordings for which these two French citizens must now answer were shot in the studio of Aschom SL, which was originally on the street of Tapioles of Barcelona and in 2011 it was mounted in a house of Tortosa, until 2015. Aschbacher and Arson also traveled the world with the video camera under their arms, looking for children so vulnerable that they could not refuse their requests. His tapes show abuses suffered by children from the suburbs of Sri lanka, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Tunisia, Singapore, Bali, Java, Turkey, Czech Republic, Kenya and France. The agents of Group 3 of the Central Unit of Delictes Informàtics of the Mossos had to review the more than three million images that they accumulated to try to identify all the possible victims, a descent into hell that they did in the company of Farrero, delegate of Computer Crime of the Tarragona Prosecutor’s Office, and from the hand of Ester Cabanes, the current director of the DGAIA and the same as in 2015, being then in charge of the territorial services of the Terres de l’Ebre demarcation, asked the police to knock on the door of Aschom SL. That descent into hell made it possible to identify 103 victims.

The rest of the mob

Aschbacher and Arson are the heads of a network that completed Youness in Naciri, Jose Cardona, Fernando Aguilera placeholder image (former Ertzaintza agent), Martin R. Chanzá and Miguel Aviles. Youness was a victim before he was a victimizer: he appears in the first recordings made by the production company. He was smart and they suggested that he stay. He became a hook to attract more vulnerable boys like him. Cardona and Aguilera collaborated with their own tapes shot in a blue house located in the neighborhood of Cabanyal From Valencia. Avilés, from grenade, it operated in the same way. Chanzá, a neighbor of Cubelles, contributed hidden camera recordings to a mafia that was fully operational for almost fifteen years. Cardona, Aguilera, Avilés and Chanzá were tried in November 2019 and sentenced to 132 years, 59 years, 43 years and 20 years in prison respectively. Aschbacher and Arson have not been tried so far because they fled with Youness after participating in the first sessions of the oral hearing. Both were captured a year and a half later in an operation by the French police in Six-Fous Les Plages, a municipality in Provence. Youness remains unaccounted for.

His escape has forced another trial to be held as harsh as the one in 2019. Especially for women victims, that they may have to return. This second process, which will last until the beginning of December, has started with Aschbacher’s declaration. Arson, on the other hand, has asked to be questioned at the end. Aschbacher, during his turn to speak, rehearsed something similar to a confession that, according to the legal sources consulted, ended up turning into something else when he came to question the real resistance offered by minors whom he humiliated because they had nothing. Not even family.