11/04/2021 at 11:24 CET

This Thursday, November 4, the Provincial Court of Valladolid has imposed a sentence of nine years and ten months in jail for a man for sexually assault to her ex-partner who was pregnant, after “get jealous “when he saw that he was wearing a men’s t-shirt.

The proven facts occurred on January 22 when the man insisted on seeing the woman since the baby she was expecting was his. Once at the home, at dawn, he sexually assaulted her after seeing her wearing a men’s T-shirt and reproach you for having had relationships with another person, which she denied.

All these events occurred “in a climate of fear on the part of the victim, given the attitude of domination that the accused had adopted towards her of trying to impose it that, although they were no longer together, she did not have sexual relations with other men “, the sentence collects.

The ruling specifies that “what happened is that the accused, in an attitude of clear domination over women With whom at that time he no longer had a sentimental relationship, he wanted to impose it that he was not with other men, and that he did not have sexual relations, which highlights a clearly macho behavior “.

After what happened, the woman sent a message through her mobile to a friend, and after unsuccessfully trying to contact her, she called 112 to check if something had happened to her, which led to the investigation of the facts. .

At the trial, the woman denied another second episode of violence that he had initially reported, “perhaps because of the fear he had of the accused (who was present in the courtroom) or because he did not want to further worsen the situation regarding who apparently is the father of his son”, which led to the Prosecutor’s Office to withdraw the accusation for the crime of mistreatment of work.

He has been convicted of the other two crimes, one of sexual assault with penetration, with the aggravation of kinship and gender, punished with nine years in prison and the prohibition of approaching the woman within 500 meters and communicating with her for twelve years; and another of threats, with ten months in prison since the aggravating circumstance of recidivism concurs.