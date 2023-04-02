Sexy cosplayer says goodbye to Ash Ketchum from Pokémon with a female version of the master of Pallet Town

No one knows for sure why, but unfortunately Pokémon will continue its adventures without Ash Ketchum. The master of Pallet Town, recently world champion, is living the last episodes of him together with Pikachu.

The anime will continue, but without the iconic character who has starred in the franchise for 25 years. It is as if Dragon Ball took away from Goku or Naruto the character that bears the name of the series.

The motives? No one explains it with certainty. The director of Pokémon, Kunihiko Yuyama, explains in an interview that this last part of the story, in which Ash was made champion, was to return him to his origins and fire him in this way, according to a review. Spaghetti Code.

“It started with the idea of ​​following Ash and Pikachu’s journey once again. We wanted to represent the world champion by temporarily forgetting everything that has happened on his journey and just living the life of a 10-year-old boy again.”

It’s not a clear answer, but it’s an indication that they wanted to wrap up their story to focus on new Pokémon master characters who are on the quest for excellence.

