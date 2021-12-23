Despite alleged rumors that Shakira and Barcelona’s professional footballer Gerard Piqué had separated, the couple is closer than ever.

The two celebrities have tried to keep their family out of the public eye, so there are few images they share of their romance through social networks.

It is worth mentioning that since they decided to be together in 2010, the two have made their position on marriage very clear, which they describe as a simple role that they do not need.

But what is a fact is that the Spanish family loves the Colombian very much, or at least that was what her representative shared, since they consider her at all times.

And it is that throughout 11 years, the singer and the athlete have formed a true home for their children who never cease to amaze with the skills they inherited from their parents.

On the one hand, the oldest, Milan, has shown that he is more inclined towards the arts, since he has decided to follow in the footsteps of a famous mother, and this is how Shakira showed him with her skills when playing the piano.

The singer shared on her Instagram account how well her eight-year-old son plays the piano, because in the clip the child is seen with a true professional and without being intimidated at any time.

Immediately, thousands of fans applauded the boy’s professionalism, hoping that as he grows up he will become an international star like his mother.

However, now it is the least, Sasha, who has left everyone with their mouths open by demonstrating his qualities as an athlete, but not in the sport that has made his father world famous.

Martial arts champion

It is worth mentioning that Shakira and Piqué have instilled sport in their two children as a way of life, but it is Sasha who has shown that he prefers to follow in his father’s footsteps, but not in football.

It was Shakira who shared this new achievement for her six-year-old son, where she is seen being awarded the first place diploma in martial arts in a truly emotional moment.

The short clip shows how the boy and his mother wait for the judges to announce the name of the winner, and upon mentioning it, both begin to jump and scream with excitement.

And as the camera returns to focus on the boy, Sasha is seen on top of the podium in first place and with a wide smile as she holds up her recognition and shows off her medal.

“When your six-year-old wins something you get more excited than getting a Grammy. By the way, the screaming woman behind is me.”

Immediately, thousands of fans applauded the little boy and the proud mother, since she has already exceeded 400 thousand likes from the singer’s fans for this achievement of her son.

