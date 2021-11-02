Shakira celebrates Halloween in an epic way with Piqué | Instagram

The singer Colombian Shakira has boasted how she has spent her Halloween day with her husband Pique and several companions who looked more in love than ever and undoubtedly surprised everyone with their costumes.

Shakira and Piqué had a fantastic night of Halloween as a family and decided to share this magical moment with their millions of followers.

In the main photograph you can see the famous couple happy and kissing, while the terrifying makeup accompanied the romantic scene.

As you can see, this weekend hundreds of celebrities celebrated Halloween and for this they wore incredible costumes that became crazy among fans, and the famous couple from Barcelona could not be left behind.

The best of all is that on social networks we were able to witness the best costumes of celebrities on Halloween and one that took us by surprise was that of the singer Shakira and her partner, the Barcelona footballer, Gerrard Piqué.

I know what you did last Halloween, “wrote the Colombian in that publication.

As expected, it was quickly filled with comments where they expressed happiness and where they highlight the good relationship that he still maintains with Piqué.

It is worth mentioning that the day before Shakira had already given us a cute costume, since as part of her son Mílan’s school activities, she decided to be part of the delegation that organized the celebration at school.

On the other hand, the singer and Gerard met in 2010 when the Colombian was recording the official video of her global hit “Waka Waka”, the official theme of the South Africa Soccer World Cup.

After that, they began a warm romance in Barcelona, ​​where the Colombian moved and had Milan and Sasha, her two young children, both born in Spain and also with great passion for music and soccer.

It should be noted that currently Shakira and Piqué are seen in events such as the ‘World Balloons’ that the Spanish organized and in other events that the singer performs in favor of the environment.

A couple of weeks ago, Shakira was quite surprised to show a pronounced abdomen and thus revive the suspicions of a possible pregnancy at 44 years of age.

And it is that according to indicate, the Colombian would have tried to hide her pregnancy using loose clothes and placing handbags on the front of the abdomen, however her most recent TikTok would have given her away.