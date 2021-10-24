Shakira is expecting another child, they assure from this video | Instagram

Thousands of fans are on the suspicion that the famous singer Colombian Shakira is waiting for another baby, something that undoubtedly has many surprised, however, nothing has been confirmed so far.

And it seems that suspicions of Shakira’s pregnancy have been raised and a video on TikTok would confirm it.

The truth is that Shakira has surprised in recent weeks by showing a pronounced abdomen and thus reviving the suspicions of a possible pregnancy at 44 years of age.

This is how the Colombian would have tried to hide her pregnancy using baggy clothes and placing handbags on the front of the abdomen, however her most recent TikTok would have given her away completely.

And it is that Mílan and Sasha, Shaki’s little children, would have previously said that they wanted a little sister, however the Colombian and the soccer player had previously denied their pregnancy.

In this way, now the singer has raised suspicions of pregnancy among her admirers, who say that for a couple of weeks she has been seen wearing clothes that are too big and even with her pronounced charms, knowing that this happened when Shakira was waiting for her two children with Piqué.

However, many others would have come out to deny these theories, supporting the rumors that in 2018 he presented when he had the same suspicions, being Shakira herself who came out to deny it.

It was during the video where he celebrates his double nomination for the MTV EMA 2021, where we can see the singer with a pronounced abdomen and with it many would doubt her possible status.

It should be noted that the singer had announced her next world tour with an album for 2022, so at this time the idea of ​​a pregnancy would have to delay all her plans for at least a couple of years.

However, as we mentioned before, so far there is no official confirmation, but this news will undoubtedly be something that fills many people with joy.

Despite the suspicions, it should be clarified that women go through these types of changes many times, either due to the menstrual cycle, if they ate something heavy, inflammation, among many things, and unfortunately today they go more towards waiting of a baby when he may be going through a bad time or even just enjoying himself and not worrying about how his figure looks.