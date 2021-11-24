Shakira prepares new songs in the studio New album! | Instagram

The famous singer Shakira is preparing new songs in the studio and many are looking forward to the release date, that’s right, the composer is back and they will soon see the light.

Shakira has announced, through various social networks, that she is in the process of producing new songs and even shared a photograph of the producers who accompany her in this creative process.

It should be noted that the beautiful colombian She is today one of the most powerful female singers in the music industry, so her return is expected by millions of fans.

It is worth mentioning that the singer had already confirmed new music and album for 2022, however, at the moment she would not have released more details about this next record production.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez feels like Shakira dancing “Luck”

The Barranquilla confirmed that she will soon launch new songs, which she has been producing for months with renowned artists in the medium.

Making music in the studio with the super talented Gale, Dani Blau and Dallas K! You couldn’t be more amazing! “

In said publication, fans questioned him about when said material would see the light, which according to estimates, would come out in the first months of 2022.

On the other hand, Shakira, who also has one of the best half times of the Super Bowl, has left to see that more than ever she is excited to show her new proposal.

Now, without any official confirmation, the new thing about the Colombian would see the light in the first quarter of 2022 and when we would see her back on stage with a world tour.

It should be noted that the last song that Shakira released was ‘Don’t Wait Up’, a lead single that does not belong, at the moment, to any album by the Colombian.

Her high level of sales, vocal versatility and her global success has led her to be described by major magazines and media with the nickname “Queen of Latin Pop.”

It is considered a world icon of Latin music and emphasis is placed on the impact it has had on the music scene, from its debut in the 90s to the present, being cited on numerous occasions for inspiring and influencing a whole generation of singers. .

With an artistic career of more than 30 years, she has sold more than 80 million albums and singles, 28, of them only in the United States, which makes her the Latin artist with the most sales in that country and one of the artists with the highest record sales in history.