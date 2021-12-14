

Photo: Jason Merritt. / .

Singer Shakira will host a new dance competition show for NBC called ‘Dancing with Myself’, which promises to delight fans of choreography.

The Colombian star, who has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, will star in and produce the series with Irwin Entertainment and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

According to Variety, Dancing with Myself will feature a group of dancers competing each week in a series of dance challenges designed and demonstrated by experts on the subject, including Shakira.

“I am excited to be part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression., not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community.

“Personally, I have been impressed by some of the talent that I have seen because people have access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly powerful force throughout my life, and I am eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be, “the Colombian said in a press release.

Contestants will have little time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair, and then perform with all their hearts in front of a live audience.

As each round progresses, Shakira and her panel of judges will provide feedback, although ultimately it is the studio audience that will decide who will be the best dancer of the night.

John Irwin, who created the series, will executive produce with Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Ben Thruby-Palmer, as well as Shakira and her manager Jaime Levine.

“Shakira is one of the most influential icons in the industry with an incredible presence and platform to inspire her devoted fanbase to bring dance into their lives.Irwin added.

“The series amplifies the familiar and much-loved format with a new twist, as it is the first time it has launched into the current internet dance craze. Dancing with myself will surely be a universal experience that will move viewers of all ages, everywhere ”.

