

Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa in 2007.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

On the 20th anniversary of the publication of the album Laundry Service, Shakira decided to explain on Twitter the creative process of one of his most successful albums. In that context, when he mentioned one of the songs related to his partner from then, Antonio de la Rua, the Colombian singer did not even name him and the users of social networks did not let her pass.

“I wanted to do a tango because at that moment I was dating an Argentine, I was learning the dance and was immersed in the Argentine culture”, Explained the singer in reference to the theme ‘I warn you, I announce you’.

Strictly speaking, the artist wrote her message in English and used the term “dating” which refers to being dating someone. His followers, then, did not hesitate to respond with strong criticism for how he omitted his boyfriend at the time.

“‘Dating’ ?! Sister, you wrote ‘January Day’‘”One of them replied. While another claimed: “You were with Antonio for 14 years and you wrote him ‘January days’, that you wouldn’t even write a song like that to Piqué”. Likewise, there were those who asked him: “Thanks to ‘that Argentinian’ you wrote good songs”.

They also questioned the singer to express her publication in English; the explanation is that Laundry Service is their first bilingual album. However, Shakira did not respond to any of the criticisms and continued with the explanation of the creative process of her record material.

The bond between Antonio de la Rúa and Shakira lasted for more than ten years. The relationship did not end on good terms since in 2012 they faced legal measures. The son of the former Argentine president demanded 18% for the work he did as part of his team while they were together.

As soon as they distanced themselves, de la Rúa would have played a key role in negotiating the ten-year contract between Shakira and Live Nation, the world’s largest event producer, worth between $ 70 and $ 100 million.

Also, shortly after they separated, Shakira began a relationship with the footballer Gerard Piqué. The short period between one link and another generated all kinds of rumors.

