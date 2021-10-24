This was at least as easy as Shakur Stevenson assured some it would be, perhaps even easier. Undefeated Stevenson had a commanding performance against Jamel Herring to win a world title in a second weight class on Saturday night. The clever and skilled southpaw knocked out a legitimate 130-pound champion who was the most successful opponent he had encountered in 17 professional fights and won by 10th round TKO in the main event of a nine-fight undercard at State Farm Arena.

With Herring taking a beating and bleeding from cuts around both eyes, referee Mark Nelson stepped between them and stopped the inevitable at 1:30 of the 10th round. It was the kind of performance Stevenson, 24, needed after an easy but boring 12-round unanimous decision loss by unknown Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila on June 12 in Las Vegas. Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) won the WBO junior lightweight title from Herring, who hugged Stevenson in a show of respect following his loss.

Stevenson, who was a 15-1 favorite according to online sportsbook BetMGM, knocked out Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) throughout their fight in a way that indicated the surprisingly wide odds were too wide. close. The Herring training team of Brian McIntyre and Jacqui “Red” Spikes, Terence Crawford’s trainers, gave Herring a perceived advantage, but Herring had tremendous difficulty dealing with Stevenson’s superior skill and speed and was never truly competitive. against Stevenson.

Stevenson became a world champion in a second division, but this time he dethroned a champion and beat the most successful opponent he has faced since he became in April 2017. The Newark, NJ native won a vacant weight title. WBO pen when it was completely eliminated. -qualified then-undefeated Joet Gonzalez in his 12-round round nearly two years ago in Reno, Nevada.

Herring had successfully defended his WBO 130-pound crown three times before the 2016 Olympic silver medalist took it from him. His loss Saturday night could lead Herring, who will turn 36 on October 30, to contemplate retirement. Twenty-five seconds into the 10th round, after Herring absorbed another straight to Stevenson’s left, Nelson requested that a front row medic examine Herring’s cuts over his left and right eyes. Stevenson hit Herring again with punches of color shortly after action resumed.

Nelson intervened a few seconds later to prevent Herring from suffering further punishment. Stevenson’s right uppercut rocked Herring about 50 seconds into the ninth round. Stevenson then hit a left, a right and two more lefts in a row just past the mid-ninth round mark. Herring, who already had a cut over his left eye, returned to his corner after the ninth round with a cut over his right eye as well.

Nelson warned Stevenson for hitting Herring with a low right hand during the middle minute of the eighth round. Herring temporarily slowed Stevenson in the seventh round by hitting him with a blatantly low right hand, which he followed with his left hand up to Stevenson’s head. In the last minute of the sixth round, Stevenson drilled Herring with overhead right hooks and body shots that the tough former champion withstood.

Stevenson opened a cut over Herring’s left eye during the fifth round, when Stevenson’s combination of four punches – one left, one right and two more left – pushed Herring toward the ropes. Herring hit Stevenson with a left straight with just over a minute to go in the fifth round. Stevenson smiled several seconds later and avoided clean shots on the inside for the remainder of that round.

After losing the first three rounds poorly, Herring became more aggressive early in the fourth round. He at least tried to be physical with Stevenson, but Stevenson still created separation at times and landed with his straight left hand supporting Herring. Stevenson unloaded a barrage of power shots on Herring during the first half of a completely one-sided third round. He seemed to buzz with his left hand just before the mark midway through the third round.

A short right hook from Stevenson landed about 1:15 in the second round. A loop left by Stevenson caught Herring flush with just over a minute remaining in the second round. Stevenson continued to land with his left hand and jabs as Herring fell back for the remainder of the second round. Stevenson’s confidence was obvious when he returned to his corner after a one-sided second round.

Herring did not pressure Stevenson during the first round, as many anticipated. Instead, he stood in front of the faster, sharper puncher and allowed the challenger to outmaneuver him for the first three minutes of their fight. Stevenson hit a strong right to Herring’s body around 1:10 in the first round. A stiff left overhead from Stevenson landed with just over 1:15 left in the first round. Stevenson’s jarring jab backed Herring with just under 40 seconds left in the first round.