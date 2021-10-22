Emilio Marquiegui-Marca

@ Ringsider2020

Two Top Rank teammates will meet this Saturday in Atlanta in search of world prevalence in super featherweight (59 kg), according to the WBO. The champion Jamel herring (23-2, 11 KO), in his fourth defense, he will face his first unbeaten rival, winner of all his professional fights, the boxer from Newark Shakur stevenson (16-0, 8 KO).

If to this we add your Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro, losing very tightly on points to Cuban Robeisy Ramírez, his junior world title as an amateur, his professional WBO featherweight world title and his pugilistic similarity with the great Floyd Mayweather, it goes without saying that he possesses an exquisite technique, an elegant, intelligent boxing and sharp precision.

Shakur Stevenson, whose first name pays tribute to the great rapper Tupac Shakur, killed a year before the title contender was born in 1997, is seeking another world belt in a second weight class.

Being the oldest of nine siblings, he started boxing at the age of 5 at the hand of his grandfather Wali, and at 8 he was already fighting his first fight. A brilliant amateur career, which ended in the Olympic Games, led him at the age of 19 to shed his shirt and beat all his opponents, including the Romanian Viorel Simion or the Puerto Rican Christopher “Pitufo” Díaz, before achieving in his thirteenth fight for the WBO featherweight world title defeating his compatriot Joet gonzalez for points.

A few months later he left the title without defending it to go up to the next division of the super featherweight, in which after three victories he aspires to reign with the permission of Herring.

The victory of Herring is paid at € 6.50 per euro wagered, while that of Stevenson at € 1.14, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

Here you have the possibilities of betting in our betting section. Luck!

The Newark fighter believes that Jamel Herring cannot beat him, thinks that he will become the world number one of all weights and remembers how years ago, prestigious North American commentators said that he Floyd Mayweather was a boring boxer. They also criticize him, they think he is missing KO, he does not finish the fights as he should, but Stevenson trusts that time will prove him right.

Marine Herring awaits him armed to the teeth in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday to see if Stevenson’s good defense manages to neutralize his attacks or if the good hitting the candidate’s body can pierce his abdomen. A fight not to be lost.

We will experience it exclusively at dawn from Saturday to Sunday on Fight Sports Max, the Brand channel that broadcasts the best world boxing matches and other combat sports, for only 4.99 euros per month.