The American Shakur stevenson (17-0, 9 KO) has been proclaimed WBO super featherweight world champion at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta after defeating the former champion by TKO in the 10th round Jamel herring (23-3, 11 KO), which was annulled from the start of the fight and had no options in any of the ten rounds that the contest lasted.

Herring must have left his marine spirit forgotten in the glove compartment of the car, because he was overwhelmed from start to finish by a Stevenson with great enthusiasm, with work and fluidity of blows, which unleashed the timid reactions of the champion, devoid of aggressiveness and initiative. The first nine rounds were similar, with an incisive jab from the contender that finished off with good combinations mainly to the head. Stevenson’s one-two was the protagonist and Herring’s lukewarm attacks were well defended by the Olympic runner-up without much trouble.

From the fifth round, the Long Island Marine wanted to increase the speed of his boxing, but could never lead the fight, Stevenson continued to adapt to it, and with fast combinations he definitely brought the decision of the judges closer to his corner. In the ninth round, Stevenson’s punches opened Herring’s right eyelid, adding yet another problem to serious concern over the opponent’s superiority.

On the referee’s indication, the doctor checked the cut at the beginning of the tenth, although he did not see imminent danger so that the confrontation would not continue. But referee Mark Nelson, influenced by the bloody cut and a direct witness to the one-way combat of the challenger’s blue corner, saw fit to stop the fight with two or three clear blows that Stevenson connected to the head of Herring. Perhaps the referee’s stop was hasty, but the rest of the fight augured an increasing punishment for the champion. Two of the judges rightly handed Stevenson all rounds up to that point (90-81), while the third gave one round to Herring (89-82).

There was only one competitive fighter above the ring and he gets a good prize of a second world title, having also won a belt from the same WBO body in the previous featherweight category. There is talk of a possible unification of crowns with the WBC super featherweight world champion, the Mexican Oscar Valdez. For anyone, Shakur Stevenson will always be a problem for his graceful and cheerful boxing, in addition to his good defensive skills.

