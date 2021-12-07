A federal judge sentenced attorney Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to 57 months in prison for stealing $ 2 million from a 4-year-old girl who was his client, and also with the help of a grandfather of the minor, on Long Island ( NY).

An attorney used the money to buy luxury cars and investment properties in what authorities are calling a “Shameful breach of trust.” Trimarco, 52, of Smithtown (NY), pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud in October of last year, Fox News noted.

It looks like a soap opera, but it happened to Rebecca Schaefer, now a 20-year-old girl who was orphaned as a child, in 2005. She was raised by her grandmother, Debra Schaefer.

Federal prosecutors argued that Trimarco deprived Schaefer of money owed to him as part of a $ 3 million settlement in 2011 with Suffolk County, after he his teenage father died in 2005 while in prison.

One of Trimarco’s attorneys, Dennis Ring, said at first that his client and colleague had fought for the $ 3 million settlement with the county and that was unaware of the existence of the deceased’s daughter. “In response to these unpredictable circumstances, Mr. Trimarco made mistakes,” Ring later commented. “Today he accepts full responsibility for them.”

The case dates back to 2005 when Rebecca’s father, Scott Eriksen, then 20, was arrested for a misdemeanor marijuana offense and later died from alleged injuries he sustained in prison.

Lawyers for the Eriksen family said he was brutally beaten after he turned violent. The county denied it, but agreed to pay $ 3 million to his family.

Trimarco and another lawyer divided $ 1 million in fees in 2011 and the remaining $ 2 million was supposed to go to the heir. But he and Gary Eriksen – father of the deceased and grandfather of Rebecca – collected much of the money remaining, claiming that he was the legitimate heir, according to officials and court documents.

Both of them they spent much of the deal money on luxury cars, properties in Suffolk County and an investment in Emporium, a nightclub in Patchogue now gone. Then Trimarco defrauded grandfather Eriksen in a second plan, taking over the cars and other properties, according to authorities.

Trimarco was indicted in 2017, but Grandpa Eriksen had died several months earlier and therefore he was only singled out as a “nameless” co-conspirator in the case.