After an excellent response with critics and at the box office, it was only a matter of time until Marvel confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%. This has already happened through the revelation that the director of that film, Destin Daniel Cretton, has signed an important contract with Marvel which includes not only the second part but the development of a series for Disney Plus.

We recommend: Simu Liu is offended that fans did not consider that he could appear in Spider-Man: No Road Home

According to information from Variety, it was himself Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who confirmed that there will be more collaborations with Destin Daniel Cretton and two of them are a series for Disney Plus, as well as Shang-chi 2. This is not a surprise after the huge response at the box office to the first film and given that its post-credits scene pointed towards his return and basically connected him with the rest of the Avengers. These were the executive’s words:

Destin is an incredible collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. We had the most fantastic of times working on that movie and he has so many exciting story ideas to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re excited to continue our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.

In case you don’t remember, Shang-chi is the story of the titular character, Shang (Simu Liu), a young man who abandons his father, Xu Wenwu (Tony leung), the leader of a criminal organization and bearer of the famous Ten Rings, powerful instruments that grant him superhuman abilities. It will be the hero’s duty to stop running from his family legacy and confront his dad to end the horrors that his quest for power brings with it.

In the post-credits scene, Shang is called by Wong to a meeting with the Avengers in which Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) are present. The meeting, which could have been an e-mail, is to discuss the origin of the rings, which alerted the Sancton Santorum after starting to emit a signal, the scientist is unable to understand how they work and the superhero says that he does not know alien technology that resembles them.

Continue reading: Shang-Chi: Bus Operator Criticizes Bus Fight in Movie

In the film, it is explained that no one knows where they come from, but they are related to Ta-Lo, an alternate dimension in which the final battle occurs and to which Wenwu is seduced by a voice. One fan theory is that it could be an interdimensional or mystical threat, since the other character we know has been called by a similar voice, posing as a relative in distress, is Scarlet Witch at the end of WandaVision – 95%.

The sequel is apparently still in the earliest stages of development, and since there are still plenty of Marvel movies scheduled between now and 2024, it will most likely be a while until we hear more about the second part. Meanwhile, you can see Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% in Disney Plus along with the vast majority of MCU titles.

You may also be interested: Eternals, The Suicide Squad and Shang-Chi are nominated for Best Visual Effects by the Hollywood Critics Association