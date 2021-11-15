One of the most recent films from Marvel Studios is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%, achieving a solid box office in theaters and going strong on Disney Plus just a few days ago. Although MCU fans received the film with good comments, a bus operator has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the fight scene on the bus, when the protagonist first shows off his incredible fighting skills. Here are all the details.

Do not miss: Ms. Marvel: first teaser for the new Disney Plus series

Shang-chi presents us the story of a man who seeks to escape from his past, however, he is finally caught up and placed in an amazing adventure of fighting and magic that will demand the best of himself. Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu, is the head of The Ten Rings, a multi-purpose criminal organization; But our protagonist will have to face the maddened wishes of Wenwu, who has not been able to overcome the death of his wife. With incredible fight sequences and humor that is quite suitable for the whole family, Shang-Chi is superb and striking, a visual display that has caught the attention of young and old, even some bus drivers.

Profile on Twitter @That_mc, who in real life claims to be a bus operator in Northern California, shares his experience watching Shang-chi. The netizen wrote a very, very long thread with his opinions and the result is full of funny moments. Here are some snippets:

We invite you to read: Daredevil will have a reboot in the MCU, says X-Men scriptwriter

Our bus operator, played by Michael-Anthony Taylor, discovers that his service brake is not working. You are stepping on the pedal (pedaling) and it won’t stop. That’s terrible! And he’s wearing headphones. That’s terrible. You could definitely be charged with an avoidable incident by the SFT. You should reach the parking and emergency brake on your left control panel:

He should be reaching for the Parking and Emergency Brake on his left control panel: pic.twitter.com/kE7aO5Q5P1 – Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

It is clear that the tweeter who drives buses has knowledge about safety protocols and emergency escapes, so he has decided to share his wisdom about what is right and wrong at the scene. What do the other bus operators in the area think?

It’s been a very long road until the release of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings in streaming, but finally we can enjoy the history of Marvel Studios from the comfort of home. This film became a bastion for the Asian-American community in Hollywood’s major leagues, seeking to eliminate all those stereotypes that at some point surrounded these people in the United States. Remember that for Marvel Studios diversity has become very important.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the adoration of millions of people around the world, its vast lore and fantastic characters have made it an almost unlimited source of consumption for The Walt Disney Company, a conglomerate that makes the most of its characters in Marvel . Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings became the introductory film for the first Asian-born superhero in the sprawling franchise, a highly sought after project for several years in the fandom.

Last year was quite difficult for superhero movies, we had no releases and those to come suffered painful delays. But Marvel Studios has known how to play its cards with intelligence and little by little we have observed the arrival of completely new productions that pose the new era of the MCU. But the company has not forgotten its films and the future looks completely bright for the heroes and villains of this saga.

You may also be interested in: Tom Holland is ready to help the actor of their choice to replace him as Spider-Man.