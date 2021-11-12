A few months ago, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings hit theaters – 95%, and unlike Eternals – 58% which divided critics and audiences, the film starring Simu Liu was a box office success and received praise from critics and fans. However, both films have something in common, they were banned in China by the government, and it is a pity in the case of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings because it is a true tribute to the culture and cinema of that country.

When the first trailer was released, some negative comments were made known by Chinese viewers, who found the lead actor very ugly, but after the release of the film, the general opinion changed. Although it did not make it to theaters, many in China saw Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and they recognized how it addresses its traditions in an epic and respectful way.

Globally, the film grossed US $ 430 million, and it is very likely that it would have been a success in the Asian country, given that most of the Marvel films triumph in the territory. There are several reasons why it was banned Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings in China, but the best known are the character of Wenwu, inspired by Fu Manchú and El Mandarín, two problematic and racist representations.

Simu liuFor his part, he insists that one should not pay attention to politics or believe the tabloid headlines, as his Weibo (Chinese social network) is full of messages of love. This was the screenshot he shared in an Instagram story accompanied by this text:

The media only want to report on tabloid geopolitics. But my Weibo is absolutely full of messages of love and support like this one from our Chinese fans. Take away the government, politics, and rhetoric, and you find that we are not that different from each other.

Although most do not understand what the messages say in Chinese, the emojis of hearts and the actor’s words are enough to verify that the film was well received among the public in the country. Precisely today Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings arrives at Disney Plus, so that it can be enjoyed by all those who have not seen it in theaters or by those who long to see it again. We hope that the sequel and its release date will be confirmed soon.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and reveal new threats that are beyond what The Avengers have faced thus far. In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings we had a post credits scene where we are shown that the rings (really bracelets) sent a signal that alerted such important characters as Wong, Doctor Strange’s assistant, and Captain Marvel. It is believed that this signal will alert its true owner, an extraterrestrial being, where its powerful artifacts are located.

On the other hand, in Eternals we saw the potential new villain of the franchise, the Celestial known as Arishem, the Judge, as big as a planet, and apparently with a power that goes beyond what has been seen so far. How will Marvel heroes deal with these threats? Although there are very powerful characters on the side of the good guys, it seems that they will have to join forces to take on the new villains.

This year, three Marvel Studios films and four series have already been released, the fourth series with Hawkeye will arrive very soon, and in December we will have Spider-man: no way home, which promises to be as big as Avengers: Endgame.